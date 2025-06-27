Horsham FC have announced their first signing of the summer.

Experienced forward James Roberts, a player with a strong pedigree in the National League system and a proven goalscoring record, has joined the Hornets.

Roberts, 28, arrives at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium with eight seasons of National League experience, having previously featured for the likes of Oxford City, Havant & Waterlooville, Spennymoor Town, Hereford and, last season, Hampton & Richmond Borough.

A product of the Oxford United academy, Roberts played first team football for the U’s in both League One and Two.

Horsham FC have announced the signing of experienced forward James Roberts, pictured in action for Oxford City in 2020. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Manager Dominic Di Paola said: “I’ve been a big admirer of his since Covid.

“I first saw him when he was at Oxford City and I thought he was a brilliant, straight-through-the-middle forward – a real handful.

“I’ve followed him from afar and been in contact with him. He was one of the first people I contacted when we went up.

“He always gets to double figures, whether he’s wide or up top. He’s a good tactical footballer – he understands the game.

Horsham new boy James Roberts. Picture courtesy of Horsham FC

“He’s going to be a big character and key for us as he’s got a lot of experience at this level. He’ll be good for the group and for how we play.

“I can picture him in our team. I can picture him doing good things for us, and hopefully that transfers onto the pitch.

“I think he’ll be a player the fans really enjoy watching.”

Roberts said: “I do know that the support last year was incredible. I know we were up at 1,200 average attendance, which is honestly absolutely incredible.

“You know, a lot of the clubs in the National League South and some of the clubs in the National League don't get that sort of attendance.

“So I'm just really looking forward to playing in front of everyone and getting to know you all.”