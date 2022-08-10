Bring on the Urchins! Bognor end pre-season unbeaten

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Dembele shoots goalwards in the Rocks' 1-1 draw at Sholing | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Tom Chalaye's 42nd minute goal -- after a free-flowing, slick and lethal passage of approach play from the visitors -- earned Bognor the draw on Tuesday in a game in which they created a hatful of chances and should have won against the Southern League Division One South opponents.

And although delighted with the summer endeavours of his charges, Blake -- along with assistant manager Jamie Howell -- are demanding more of the same against the Urchins as they cast an eye on the season opener.

The home side's Rob Nicholls was on hand to give the Hampshire outfit the lead after five minutes but Bognor, stunned by the early breakthrough, rallied quickly and went on to dominate the game. And without a dazzling display from Sholing keeper Ryan Gosney, Blake's men could have gone on to win comfortably.

Chalaye, Nick Dembele Joe Rabbets and Isaac Olaniyan were all thwarted as the Rocks probed incessantly but just couldn't manage to puncture the resolute rearguard to nab the winner.

Now Blake wants to take the summer positives -- good recruitment, enhanced work ethic and encouraging performances -- in to the Nye Camp certain-raiser against the Urchins.

Speaking to Peter Hood on Rocks Radio, Blake said: "Sholing gave us a good test. They are a big, strong physical team but in truth I thought that we had enough chances to win five games. It's something we want to continue to work on. In three games pre-season if we had have taken our chance we would have won -- against Pompey, Worthing and Sholing, so there is more work to be done. Of course, we want our forwards to score goals, it's vital obviously and we must learn to show composure with our decision making in the box."

Blake doesn't want his critique of his vanguard's profligacy to overshadow the massive strides he feels the Rocks have made as they head in to the new term. He added: "Overall we have had a good pre-season and we are really pleased with the application, it gives us the opportunity to build a process and foundation and the players have worked hard and bought in to the way we want to play. We feel the players are ready for Saturday, it's big game for the club."

One new arrival who has particular caught the eye is former AFC Wimbledon attacking midfielder Isaac Olaniyan. And Blake thinks there is more to come from the exciting youngster. He added: "Isaac has been immense and against Sholing he delivered a brilliant performance. He's a kid who wants to learn and wants to be with us at the football club and he is a great lad. But we have others who have come in and done very well too -- we have acquired some really good players and overall me and Jamie are really pleased with the way they have taken to how we want to go about the way we play."