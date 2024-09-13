Broadbridge Heath boss Chris Simmons says his side “aren’t scared” of playing fellow Isthmian South East side and league leaders Ramsgate in this weekend’s FA Cup second qualifying round, although he admits it’s “a really tough draw”. And Sussex’s other step four team still in the Cup – Burgess Hill Town – say they won’t take their tie lightly against a lower-division side.

In all, eight Sussex sides are involved this weekend – with Worthing and Eastbourne Borough playing their first games in this season’s competition, and Chichester City, Bognor, Hastings and Horsham facing their second hurdle.

Simmons’ Broadbridge Heath have produced some impressive results in the FA Cup so far, beating Horley Town (2-1 at home), Horsham YMCA (3-1 away) and Faversham (0-0 at home, then 3-1 in away replay). Broadbridge also produced a 4-0 win against Badshot Lea in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

“I think we were probably a little bit bigger and a little bit more senior than Badshot so we were quite dangerous from set pieces, as we are in general too. At this level you don’t get a great deal of opportunities so you have to work on details like this to get a little bit of an advantage,” he said.

"We were a bit slow starting to the season but the FA Cup allowed us to get a bit of momentum. For the players, and more importantly the club and the people that put the time in at the club, it’s brilliant.

"The volunteers do so much around the club for the opportunity to be in competitions like the FA Cup, so it’s great to get past the first round for the first time in the club’s history. The financial income we receive is huge for a little club like ours too.”

Broadbridge’s league campaign in the Isthmian South East Division hasn’t started in quite the same victorious vein, with Simmons’ side sitting 11th in the league table with two wins and two losses to date. On the other hand, their upcoming FA Cup opponents Ramsgate sit pretty at the top of the league table with three wins from as many matches.

“We played away to Sittingbourne in our first league game of the season, and I would say they are probably up there as league favourites along with Ramsgate. We played terribly, it was probably our worst game in three or four years,” said Simmons.

“We’ve got going now, whilst last year we didn’t really get going until Christmas. We only had 11 points at Christmas last year, whereas now we’ve got six points after four games. We’re a bit more used to the league and we’re looking to push on. I suppose the target is play-offs, which will be punching for our size and our expenditure but that’s got to be a realistic target.

“It’s a really tough draw, as our level goes they’re a step three side really. Ramsgate are a very good and experienced team, they were one of the few teams last season who beat us home and away. They were narrow losses by one goal to nil I think in both matches, we gave them two really good games.

“We’re not scared of playing them. It’s a tough ask away, Ramsgate normally get a very, very good following at home. I’d probably expect there to be close to a thousand spectators. We’ve got quite a lot of travelling support, we’ve filled a coach which is brilliant.”

Burgess Hill Town also compete in the Isthmian South East Division and the Hillians will play host to Amersham Town this weekend in their Cup fixture, with the away side competing in the Combined Counties League Premier Division North: a level below their opponents.

Hill boss Gary Mansell touched on this, saying “I’m sure everyone will look at it as we’re the favourites but we always look at it as a level playing field, whether they’re step five or step four. We won’t be taking it lightly, we’ll be approaching it as we do any game in step four. We’ll show them the respect they deserve but we hope we can keep the run continuing.”

Mansell’s side have won six out of their seven games this season so far, beating Spelthorne Sports (1-0) Eastbourne Town (2-1 at home) and Croydon Athletic (2-1 at home) in the FA Cup. The Hillians also triumphed in their FA Trophy fixture against Southall (2-0 away), and have only lost one league game so far (3-1 away to Sevenoaks Town).

Mansell said: “We’re really pleased, considering the number of new arrivals in the summer for it to knit together so quickly it’s very pleasing to see. We feel we gave a really good account of ourselves at Sevenoaks and feel hard done by by not coming away with anything. But we followed that up with an excellent performance against Eastbourne Town, and then we ground out a result against Lancing. As the games come thick and fast, they will be important points for us.”

Mansell also spoke about his side’s talented forward Ben Pope, who produced a man of the match performance against Southall in the FA Cup first qualifying round. Pope scored in spectacular fashion as he hit the ball first time on the half volley almost from the halfway line and it went soaring into the net. Needless to say the forward’s goal will be a contender for goal of the season.

“Pope’s a very intelligent footballer, he gives us the ability to play him anywhere across the frontline. His experience is excellent with some young players in the squad and he just knows how to organise those around him. With the quality he brings in possession and his work rate off the ball, he’s been an excellent, excellent signing for us,” Mansell said.

Elsewhere, National League South sides Eastbourne Borough and Boreham Wood face each other on Saturday in what promises to be an exciting FA Cup match-up. In the league, just five points and eight positions separate the two sides.

Combined Counties Premier Division North club – from step five – Harefield United will travel to the Pilot Field to play Isthmian premier division team Hastings United. Hastings United entered the FA Cup in the first qualifying round, beating Redhill 3-1.

Chichester City are another Isthmian Premier Division side involved and will be at home for their FA Cup fixture against National League south side Slough Town, who are a step above. The Lillywhites won their first qualifying round match 4-1 away against Kingstonian.

National League South club Worthing will host Southern League Premier Division South (step three) side Havant & Waterlooville. While Worthing have not yet competed in the FA Cup this season, the Hawks beat Wallingford & Crowmarsh 3-0 at home.

Dorking Wanderers compete in National League South and will travel to play Isthmian Premier Division side Horsham, who are a step below. In the FA Cup first qualifying round, Horsham beat Virginia Water 4-0.

Bognor Regis Town are the other Sussex team in the second qualifying round, with Margate their opponents. Similar to Horsham, Bognor Regis compete in the Isthmian Premier Division – while Margate compete in the Isthmian South East division, at a step lower than their hosts. The Rocks rolled aside Aylesbury with a 3-0 win in the FA Cup first qualifying round.

Winners of their matches will receive £3,375 in prize money, while losing clubs will take home £1,125. The draw for the FA Cup third qualifying round will take place on Monday, with the matches due to be played on Saturday 28th September.