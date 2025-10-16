Broadbridge Heath back with a bang as they put five past Eastbourne Town

Broadbridge Heath returned to form in style in midweek with a 5-0 Isthmian South East division win over Eastbourne Town.

It was much-needed for Chris Simmons’ team, who had gone five league matches without a win after a good start to the season.

The derby spoils lifted the Bears to 14th in the table ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Sheppey United.

Zac Young put the Bears on the front foot with the opener on eight minutes and Emmanuel Abudiore doubled the lead just after the break.

Broadbridge Heath - pictured celebrating a goal v Billericay earlier in the season - enjoyed a 5-0 win over Eastbourne Town in midweek | Picture: BHFC

Goals from Louis Evans, Elliott Romain and Luke Bejashvili made sure of a big win.

Last Saturday, Broadbridge Heath lost 3-1 at Sittingbuorne.

A late Jake Lawrence strike was all they had to show for their efforts after goals from Michael Salako, Troy Howard and Jack Steventon had put the hosts in command before an hour was up.

The Bears are at home again on Saturday when Sheppey visit, with Simmons’ team eager to start pulling away from their position close to the relegation zone.

It was also a weekend to forget for our two local SCFL Premier Division sides.

Horsham YM lost 2-1 at home to Newhaven while Roffey were also beaten on home turf, 2-1 by Peacehaven & Telscombe.

Roffey lost 6-2 at home to Godalming in the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday night.

Broadbridge Heath 5-0 Eastbourne Town

by Andy Crisp

Eastbourne Town came into this game in good form sitting in 8th place in the division with four wins from their last six matches, one of which was a 2-1 home win over Broadbridge Heath just 4 weeks previously.

Meanwhile Heath manager Chris Simmons was forced to make several changes to his playing side with sickness and injuries taking their toll on his squad but he was able to welcome Charlie Gibson back to the club and the defender went straight into the Bears starting line-up.

Despite the absences Simmons was still able to field a strong side and his team got off to the prefect start on 8 minutes when Louis Evans received the ball on the centre-spot and picked out Emmanuel Abudiore wide on the right, the Heath winger advanced a few paces down the flank before cutting inside and playing a left foot cross towards the near-post to Zac Young who took it in his stride, rising high to glance a header past the outrushing goalkeeper Chris Winterton for his 9th goal of the season.

On 28 minutes another flowing move from back to front saw Young play the ball out wide right to Abudiore who drove forward towards goal before unleashing a low right foot shot from 18 yards that crashed against the inside of the post and pinged around the goalmouth before finally being cleared to safety.

Heath continued to dominate chances and minutes later Winterton was forced to make a good save from Abudiore’s rasping shot from distance, Young was quick to pounce on the rebound but was denied by the crossbar.

Deep into injury time Heath made it 2-0 when a free kick was awarded 10 yards into the Bears half, Alfie Hadfield pumped the resulting kick high and long into the Eastbourne penalty area where it was won by Young, defenders surrounded the Heath player before the ball popped out to Abudiore who skipped past one defender before firing home from close range for his first goal for The Bears.

‘The Townies’ made three changes for the start of the second half but before they had time to settle it was 3-0. Abudiore, 18 yards into his own half, intercepted a cross-field pass and immediately played it out wide right to Louis Evans who ran down the wing before cutting inside and hitting a left foot shot from 18 yards that dipped over Winterton into the net.

The visitor’s went on to have their best spell of the game but without troubling Heath keeper Alfie Hadfield too much but it was The Bears who scored next on 71 minutes and Abudiore was involved again, this time the Heath forward got on the end of a long Hadfield kick, held on to the ball on the edge of the penalty area before playing it into the path of Elliott Romain who drilled a right foot shot past Winterton to make it 4-0.

Heath completed the scoring in the 81st minute when Young won the ball off an Eastbourne defender and played it inside to Luke Bejashvili who strode into the opposition box before striking a low right foot shot into the bottom right corner, 5-0 to ‘The Bears’.

Simmons said afterwards: “The lads were fantastic tonight, so many changes in our back 4 and yet it was only our 2nd clean sheet of the Season, every player in the squad gave everything and when we do that with the quality we have it really shows.”

Heath: Hadfield, Gibson, Terry, Connell, Marino, Hyde (Pettipher 62), Dowdell (Bejashvili 74), Evans (Andall-Gibbons 76), Lawrence (Romain 19), Young, Abudiore (Al Meskin 85).