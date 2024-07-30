Broadbridge Heath beaten as Chichester City warm up for Isthmian premier season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First half goals from Jimmy Wild, Ethan Prichard and Josh Clack helped Chichester City to a 3-2 win at Broadbridge Heath in this penultimate pre-season friendly.

The hosts, who finished ninth in the Isthmian South East division last term, lost three times to Chi in 2023-24. Three headers from Ryan Davidson, Conrad Honore and Joe Clarke gave Miles Rutherford’s men a 3-0 league victory last August away after keeper Kieran Magee scored the winning penalty at the same ground in the Velocity Cup shoot-out a week or so before. And then Davidson netted in the 90th minute to give Chi a 2-1 win in the first league encounter on the 3G pitch at Oaklands Park in December in the reverse.

Here Rob Hutchings, Wild and Clarke all returned to the starting XI after missing the 4-4 Graeme Gee Memorial Cup game with Moneyfields last time out. Emmett Dunn and Hutchings lined up as full backs alongside Ben Pashley and Connor Cody with Joe Moore, Mo Jammeh, Prichard, Clack and Wild.

Chi forged a chance in the opening minute as the Bears struggled to deal with a long goal kick and Wild almost got to a poor back header that went out for a corner. Another kick on the other side was next taken by Hutchings and a cross from the right was a bit too deep moments later. A super touch and finish by Wild on 11 gave the visitors the lead after a telling pass from Hutchings.

Clack played a disappointing cross in the next attack and was flagged offside when Dunn tried to pick him out. The Heath No5 rightly got a talking to by the ref for a push on Magee in the 17th minute before a back header went out for a corner after pressure from the centre forward. Hutchings then got done by the right back and after some debate with his assistant the equaliser wasn’t chalked off for offside.

A corner was blocked after Moore lost possession to No9 who made a nuisance of himself before Chi’s high press led to a Prichard goal on 24. Next, Wild headed a Clack delivery over after decent work from Jammeh and sixty seconds later a Bears free kick sailed past everyone. Following the drinks break the home side’s No7 cut inside only to see his shot diverted by Magee for a corner which was headed out for a goal kick.

On the half hour mark a neat Dunn ball to Wild needed a first-time effort before Cody picked an advanced Hutchings with a ping to win a throw and the subsequent cross caused the keeper to flap. And it was 3-1 on 36 as a super Jammeh tackle teed Wild up who found Clack and he tucked home impeccably. Moore was dispossessed and the No9 flashed one wide at the other end before Clack couldn’t get a decent connection after clever play by Prichard.

The same Chi player then crossed for Pashley to force a save; Wild was also denied; and Dunn and Prichard hooked up only for Wild to be flagged offside. On the stroke of half time Prichard fired a shot on the turn narrowly wide and the Broadbridge Heath No10 hit a cross too long. Olly Munt, Dion Jarvis, Isaac Bello and Curtis Da Costa were introduced at the break.

Clarke was well in and won Chi a corner which the keeper claimed and then denied Bello after Munt effectively won a throw. Next, Hutchings took a decent corner that the visitors failed to capitalise on and seven minutes in Magee made a neat stop with the Bears player offside anyway.

Lovely skill from Jarvis set Wild up for an effort that was saved by the keeper’s feet and his counterpart Magee turned out a Heath cross from the right. Hutchings fizzed one just over on 62 and Magee was on hand to deny the hosts at the opposite end as things opened up. Jamie Horncastle came on for Pashley and deflected an attempt for a corner and then the home team won another on the other side before the Chi sub shot just over with 15 to go.

Hutchings and Wild combined moments later for a cross that was a bit too deep before a sharp turn from Jarvis led to an effort that went out for a corner. Chichester kept the pressure up and Munt passed to Wild whose shot forced another corner kick. Da Costa was withdrawn with what looked like a nasty injury in the last 10 before Wild was oddly adjudged offside and Heath grabbed a goal back through No2 after a lovely through ball.

Jarvis went on a decent run and spurned a chance; No15 fizzed one just over; and a Chi attempt was saved for a corner which was safe enough for the keeper. It looked like the hosts had won a penalty in the fifth minute of time added on but the offence was just outside the area and the set piece was hit straight at Horncastle and out for a corner as the ref blew full time.