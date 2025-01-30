Broadbridge Heath beaten by promotion-chasing Burgess Hill Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadbridge Heath put up a brave effort but lost 2-1 at home to promotion hopefuls Burgess Hill Town.

The Hillians started well with Chris Whelpdale having the first pop at goal on 5 minutes when he turned sharply and hit a left foot shot just wide of target and a minute later Stefan Vukojie tried a right foot shot from distance that flew over the crossbar before Hamish Morrison blasted a right foot effort high over the crossbar and out of the ground.

Heath gradually got into the game with Sean Terry having the Bears first shot on target on 15 minutes when his left foot effort from the ‘D’ was gathered comfortably by Slav Huk the Hillians goal-keeper.

Midway through the half a quick Heath counter-attack saw Callum Dowdell break away down the left before picking out Mason Doughty whose right foot shot across the goal was saved well by Huc diving low to his right to push the ball wide of the post but it remained 0-0 at the break.

Broadbridge Heath and Burgess Hill Town meet earlier in the season - and Hill won their latest clash 2-1 at Heath | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

The visitors took the lead 6 minutes into the restart following an exchange of passes in midfield before the ball was played out wide to Hamish Morrision who advanced down the flank before playing a right foot cross into the near post which was met by a Whelpdale’s glancing header to steer the ball into the net.

Heath responded well with Louis Evans hitting a left foot shot from distance over the crossbar but the equaliser wasn’t too long in coming when Sean Terry advanced down the right and took the ball all the way to the goal-line before cutting it back to Callum Dowdell running in from the left who hammered a right foot shot through a crowd of bodies into the net.

The winning goal came on 78 minutes when the ball was played up to Vukojie on the edge of the penalty area who played a defence splitting pass between two Heath players allowing Oli Davies to rifle a low left foot shot past Alfie Hadfield into the net.

In the closing stages Heath’s skipper Tad Bromage advanced down the right before playing the ball to Terry who immediately slipped the ball into Adam Adam who struck a fierce right foot shot across the goal that Huc saved brilliantly with his fingertips to deny the Heath striker.

In the closing stages Adam was again involved when under pressure in the penalty area he fell to the ground, Heath player’s claimed a penalty but the Match Referee thought otherwise giving the Hillians a free-kick and showing a yellow card to the Heath player.

So at the sixth time of asking, over two seasons, Hillians have finally beaten the Bears in a match over 90 minutes with four of the previous games drawn and the other a win for the Bears. Victory see the visitors move up to fourth place in the division and based on this performance they must stand a great chance of picking up one of the two promotion places come the end of season.

Heath boss Chris Simmons said afterwards: “Another tough game against a really strong side, we defended really well but just wasn’t clinical enough in the final third when we broke like we were at their place. I also think it was another good penalty shout at the end but we just don’t seem to be getting these decisions.”

Bears: Hadfield, Terry, Chesworth, Marino, Bromage, Peters, Dowdell, Parmiter (Buchanan70), Goldson (Moteane 89), Doughty (Adam 70), Evans (Cranmer-Flynn 89).