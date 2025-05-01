Broadbridge Heath bid farewell to club legend Waddingham - after 30 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadbridge Heath FC’s club captain Andy Waddingham is retiring – after playing for the club for 30 years.

He has played at every level that the club has ever been involved in and has been a fantastic servant to the football club.

A local lad living in Broadbridge Heath, Andy joined the junior club in 1995 as an under-seven with Nigel Teasdale being his first manager. He progressed through every age group up to U18s with several well known local managers and coaches like Nic Mulcahy, Mike Balfour and Damian Francis.

Andy made is senior debut at 15 with the reserves, playing alongside Dave Letley and Dan Saunders, who are still involved with the club, and current chairman Chris Higgins, before progressing into the first team later that season at 16, then in the old County Division 2 in 2011.

At 18 he went to Exeter University and played for their uni team but still played for the Bears first team in County 3 when returning home for holidays.

After finishing university and returning home, he moved to London for a career in teaching PE but continued to travel back every week for the next four years to play for the first team and in the 2016/17 season, Heath got promoted back to the County Premier.

Then came a massive life change as a career opportunity came up to teach in Vietnam for two years – but even then Andy still signed on for the club.

In 2018 he returned to London and has been a regular in the side ever since, leading the current squad to promotion out of the SCFL Premier division for the first time in the club’s history as club captain alongside Ryan Brackpool, and then two successful seasons in the Isthmian South East.

Andy Waddingham with one of his many pieces of Heath silverware

Heath manager Chris Simmons said: “The word legend is often branded around about players but with Wadders it couldn’t be nearer to the truth.

"A club legend and our club captain, I can’t speak highly enough about Wadders, there are very few players like him any more – the loyalty and commitment shown by him to stay with the club for pretty much 30 years, through the highs and lows of promotions, relegations, fighting for our own ground and for the large part of it travelling down from London every week for training and games.

"The club won’t be the same without him around but I would like to hope he will still visit regularly and cheer on the Bears from the sideline. I wish him all the very best for the future and thank him for everything he has done.”