Broadbridge Heath celebrating maiden Isthmian League win

Broadbridge Heath are celebrating another little bit of club history – their first win in the Isthmian League. They won 4-0 at Beckenham for a maiden Isthmian south east success, which boss Chris Simmons hopes they can now build on quickly.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They travelled to Eden Park Avenue hoping to kick-start the season with three points – and did just that to move up to 10th place in the table.

At another new ground against new opponents, the sun was out and the pitch looked perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heath manager Chris Simmons brought in Charlie Parmiter and Sam Lemon and the Bears flew out the blocks with Matt Penfold testing keeper Nick Blue in the opening minute with a long-range effort he saved at full stretch.

Broadbridge Heath were delighted to register their first Isthmian League win, 4-0 at Beckenham | Picture courtesy of BHFC

Heath continued to pile on the pressure without troubling the keeper too much – until the 31st minute when a good passing move found Mario Quiassaca in space. He played the ball across the goalmouth to Lemon, who sidestepped a defender and drilled a low shot wide of Blue for his first goal of the season.

Heath got their second on 42 minutes, Penfold firing home from 18 yards to round off another nice move.

Things got even better a minute before the break when MoM Louis Evans scored his first of the season with a great turn and strike from 20 yards into the top corner. Then deep into first-half time added on it was 4-0 when Tad Bromage headed home from close range from Evans’ corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were more stable after the break but any chance they had of recovering was dashed on 70 minutes when Dieko Falade was sent off for an off-the-ball incident.

The Bears comfortably held out for the win and a first clean sheet of the season.

Boss Chris Simmons said: “The lads were fantastic, it was some of the best football that we have played so far this season and for once we were clinical in the final third.

"So many things to be pleased about – a clean Sheet, four different scorers and more importantly three points. That’s five points from four games which is not a bad start at this level, now we need to push on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath’s next match is away to Three Bridges on Saturday week.

Mile Oak 0 Roffey 3

SCFL Division 1

by Sam Chapman

Vice-captain Shaun Findlay returned from holiday but Jack Munday was still without six players.

Roffey started with a very attacking line-up but on a slow pitch struggled to get into a rhythm.

The best first half chance fell to the hosts when a rebound fell to Callum Wells as Scott Faber slipped. With just Luis Correia to beat he missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 60 minutes Kelvin Lucas skipped past a couple of challenges and buried a 20-yarder in the bottom corner. Nine minutes later from a free kick Devon Fender stepped up to smash a vicious shot into the net.

Soon Tiago Andrade regained possession and sent a 45 yard chip into the top corner.