Broadbridge Heath’s 1-1 draw with Phoenix Sports at the BodyMould Community Stadium was not one for the connoisseur of football, although it did have goals and some contentious moments that will be remembered by some for quite a long time.

The visitors arrived on a good run of form which had seen them go within a point of moving out the bottom four – while the Bears had just one league defeat from their previous seven matches.

Phoenix had the first shot at goal on four minutes when Isaac Thompson tried his luck from long distance, his shot gathered comfortably by Heath keeper Alfie Hadfield. Four minutes later the Phoenix striker was in action again, cutting in from the left and firing a shot from the edge of the box that Hadfield pushed away for a corner.

At the other end Louis Evans sent MoM Mark Goldson away down the left, the Heath striker carried the ball into the area before cutting inside and hitting a shot that was saved well by Phoenix keeper Sam Freeman.

Byron Napper tried his luck on 25 minutes with a shot from 25 yards that went narrowly wide and on 37 minutes Tyler Anderson went on a run for Phoenix all the way into the Heath area but then sliced his final shot high and wide.

Heath created the better chances in the second half with Eugene Moteane and Goldson both having shots blocked and Mason Doughty heading a Goldson cross wide.

On 72 minutes good work by Goldson down the right flank saw the striker play the ball inside to Moteane whose shot from 18 yards was well saved by Freeman.

Phoenix had a throw on their right close to the halfway line. The ball was launched forward but intercepted by Tad Bromage powering a header forward which was flicked on by Louis Evans and Goldson was on it in a flash running between two defenders to hit a low shot past Freeman for his 18th goal of the season.

But the lead was short-lived when the visitors equalised just seven minutes later when Thompson broke down the left and cut inside to take a shot but the ball was taken off his boot by Will Efame striking a shot from 20 yards that dipped over Hadfield into the goal.

Heath pushed everyone forward In the final minutes in search of the winner. Doughty won the ball off a defender and attempted a low cross from the left which came out to Hay whose shot from 18 yard was blocked by a defender.

The ball came back to Hay and again his shot was blocked, Moteane picked up the ball and played it inside to Hay, whose attempt to drive into the box was halted when Martin clipped the Heath midfielder’s trailing leg.

It looked a clear penalty with the referee yards away but inexplicably he produced a yellow card for Hay, his second of the match, quickly followed by a red and Heath were down to ten men as it ended 1-1.

Heath players, supporters and management felt they should have been given an opportunity to win it and boss Chris Simmons said: “It was a terrible game by both sides and although we didn’t really deserve a winner, it was a penalty and that is the second that has gone against us in two games. For him to book and send off Matt for diving was probably the worst decision of the season so far.”

Next up for the Bears is a trip to AFC Croydon on Saturday.