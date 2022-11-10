And the Bears are out to make it a special occasion for the community.

Simmons said: “It is probably one of the biggest games in the club’s history, certainly in recent years.

"The FA Cup and Vase are such special days for small clubs and players like ours and obviously the financial aspect is so important in helping the club run.”

Broadbridge Heath in FA Cup action earlier in the season - but it's the FA Vase they turn their attention to this weekend | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Winners of second round ties receive £900 and a place in the last 64 of a competiton in which Littlehampton Town reached the final last season.

Simmons said: “We plan to try to make it a special day for the community. We have reached out to the junior sides and have over 20 mascots coming to celebrate the day with us.

“And as it’s Remembrance weekend we will be doing something special to honour the veterans that lost their lives in the war.

"Ascot United are a very good side playing at the same level as us but in the Combined Counties premier division and they have been flying this season with only one or two losses, so it should be a great game.

“We’re looking forward to testing our squad and hopefully creating a bit of club history by progressing to the next round.

“It would be great if the community could come out in good numbers and support us.”

Broadbridge Heath 3 Lingfield 2

SCFL Premier

Heath extended their lead at the top of the Premier table with a narrow win over Lingfield.

Heavy rain had an impact on football in the area on Saturday but the Bears’ grass pitch was in perfect condition, a credit to the hours and hours of love and attention given to it by club volunteers.

Heath’s successful appeal to the FA over the dismissal of Jack Frankland in their match a week earlier meant he was free to play. But there was no such luck for Kyle Sim and Matt Penfold, who both had to sit out having reached the five-card disciplinary barrier.

The game started with the visitors on the front foot and with lots of pace on the flanks, showing how they’d scored ten goals in their past two matches.

But the Bears should have taken the lead on 15 minutes when Charlie Weller was brought down in the area. Lewis Croal took the spot kick but it rattled the bar and came out to safety.

The Bears took the lead seven minutes before the break when a Jamie Chesworth corner from the right was headed in at the near post by an unmarked Alex Barbary.

The visitors levelled four minutes later with a corner of their own. It was swung in from the left and met by Tyrone Magala-Bryan. His effort was superbly saved by Liam Matthews but it fell to Hayden Dickinson, who netted from close range.

In first half injury time, Heath regained the lead when Frankland and Croal teed up Sam Lemon to run at goal and slot a right-foot shot between keeper and post.

On the hour Frankland won a corner on the right from which an Andy Waddingham header was scrambled away for another corner – which was taken by Chesworth and headed home by Ryan Brackpool, his fourth goal in two matches.

Ben Cooksley went close with a shot from the edge of the box that struck the post.

But the visitors reduced the deficit in time added on when Cameron Dobell used his pace to full advantage to go on and strike a low left-foot shot under the advancing Matthews to make it 3-2, which is how it stayed.