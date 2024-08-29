Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadbridge Heath secured their first win of the Isthmian south east division season – winning 2-1 at promoted Steyning Town. We have reports from both camps – both below...

Steyning Town 1 Broadbridge Heath 2

The view from the Heath camp

The Bears travelled to Steyning Town on Tuesday night for the first meeting between the two clubs in the Isthmian League and with both sides seeking their first points of the season.

Heath Manager Chris Simmons made four changes to his starting line-up with Alfie Hadfield making his first start of the season in goal following a two match suspension. Defender Sean Terry came back into the side along with midfield dynamo Matt Penfold and Matt Hay making his first start of the campaign.

The first clear goalscoring opportunity came in the 21st minute when Heath’s Kyle Sim played a right wing cross towards the far post which was met by Matt Hay arriving late into the box but the midfielder’s powerful header flew narrowly over the crossbar.

Two minutes later a Sim long throw into the penalty area caused problems in the home defence with the goalkeeper blocked on the line by his own players and the ball found Ben Aubrey completely unmarked at the far post and the Heath striker scored one of the easiest goals he’s likely to get this season, heading in from a yard out.

At the other end, Mark Goldson’s right wing cross was almost converted by Lucas Murrain but Hadfield was off his line quickly to deny the Steyning striker. The ball was played straight up the other end to Mason Doughty on the right who tried his luck with a right foot shot from distance that went narrowly wide into the side netting and it remained 0-1 at the break.

The hosts started the second half better with Goldson trying his luck with a right foot shot from 25 yards but failing to trouble Hadfield and minutes later it was all square when a corner from the left was played into the six yard box to Alfie Rogers at the near post who diverted it past Hadfield for his team’s equaliser.

The hosts continued to push forward with Sim making a timely tackle in the penalty area to deny Rogers a shot at goal, while at the other end Doughty cut in from the left and rifled a right foot shot that the Steyning keeper, Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke did well to save pushing the ball out but only as far as Aubrey who couldn’t react quick enough and the ball struck the leg of the striker before flashing high and wide of target.

On 81 minutes Heath restored their lead when the ball was played up to Doughty wide on the right, he advanced towards the Steyning goal, turned his marker one way then the other, cut inside and hit a low left foot shot from the edge of the penalty area into the bottom right corner, a quality finish by the Heath striker.

In the closing minutes a minor incident in front of the away dugouts saw Ben Dyson, who’d only been on the field for a few minutes, judged to have committed a red card offence, a strange one that, it looked a pretty harmless offence with both players grappling for the ball, not quite sure what the officials saw but it made no difference with the game ending 2-1 to the Bears.

Simmons said afterwards; “We have played better football this season but that was the first time I have seen us match last year’s levels of effort and commitment, we should really have killed the game off in the first half but Steyning came back strong so in the end it was a great result and an important 3 points.”

MOM; Matt Hay & Skipper Kyle Sim

BBH: Hadfield, Sim, Terry (Dyson 75), Penfold, Bromage, Marino, Dowdell (Evans 82), Parmiter (Waddingham 90+5), Aubrey (Croal 82), Hay, Doughty.

Big day for Bears

For Saturday’s big FA Cup game BBH are staging a fundraising event for St Catherines, a charity really close to their hearts

They said: “The Bears return to FA Cup action with the visit of Faversham Town – and it’s a huge day for the Club and in aid of a fantastic Charity.”

Follow @StCHospice

3pm KO, The Bodymould Stadium

BBQ, Raffle, Special Entrance Bundle offer, Live Music

The view from the Steyning camp

by Richard Woodbridge

Tuesday night's derby at home to Broadbridge Heath ended in disappointment for the Barrowmen, going down 2-1 in their second league match of the season.

Steyning came into this fixture buoyed up by recent Cup-tie successes and hopeful of some good fortune in the league against our near neighbours.

On a warm and pleasant evening at the Birchwood Shooting Field, and with a decent sized local-derby crowd in attendance, the opening exchanges were fairly even-stevens with a lot of tussling going on in midfield and the two sides affectively cancelling eachother out.

However, it was the visitors who were first to get a foot hold and on 23 minutes after going close with a header seconds earlier, the Bears target man Ben Aubrey slotted the ball wide of Nathan Stromberg to put them in front.

With Mark Goldson and Alfie Rogers moving well Steyning tried to take the game to them and get back in, but bud up play was often disjointed and the team kept getting caught in possession and giving the ball away, allowing Heath to counter.

It took a brilliant full stretch, finger tip save from Stromberg to keep out a point blank bullet header from Aubrey and some last ditch defending was required to stop the Heath from increasing their lead.

The Barrowmen started the second half with a marked increase in urgency. Lloyd Francis looked sharp and on 53 minutes we got our reward for an improved showing.

A ball in from the left from Francis found Rogers at the near post who flicked the ball backwards, catching a Heath defender on its way into their net to level the score. The goal gave a huge boost and a spell of frenetic energy followed and with a little more luck Steyning may well have taken the lead.

However, the visitors were not deterred and continued to attack, looking dangerous down the flanks. Stromberg again had to be at his best to keep out a low angled drive from the left as they stretched the play.

Alas, on 81 minutes Town fell behind again when Bears midfielder Matt Doughty billowed our net with a power drive from the edge of the box. In the closing stages Steyning tried to rally and find a late salvo but unfortunately this time it was not to be.

Again, the team have to regroup and learn lessons of adjusting to life at a higher level, but of course still draw on the plusses going forward.

On to the next, and this Saturday it is the FA Cup again with a home tie against Merstham who were also the first visitors in the league a few weeks ago. A chance for revenge! (KO @ Birchwood Shooting Field 3pm).

Steyning Town: Stromberg, Osei, Kaziauskas, Barnes capt, Edwards, Da Costa, Goldson (Roberts),Weller, Murrain (Meehan), Rogers, Francis (Towning) Unused subs - Gratwick, Harding.