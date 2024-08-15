Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a mixed week for senior football teams in the Horsham area as a new season gets into top gear.

Broadbridge Heath suffered a 5-0 loss at Sittingbourne in their Isthmian south east opener, Joe Boachie scoring two as the hosts proved too strong for Chris Simmons’ team.

They’ll hope to kickstart their campaign when they make the short trip to Horsham YMCA in the preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

As for Dean Carden’s YMCA themselves, they have taken one point from two SCFL premier games in the past week.

YMCA in action in their 3-3 draw at Newhaven | Picture: Beth Chapman

At Newhaven on Saturday, they took a 27th minute lead when a cross from the left found Luke Roberts who made no mistake.

With half time approaching, YM scored their second goal as a ball into the box was fumbled by the keeper and Roberts tapped it in.

Newhaven hit back after the break to lead 3-2 but as the clock ticked past 90 minutes, Ashley Dugdale’s long throw fell to Jamie Taylor to head in the equaliser.

Carden said: “The lads fought well – a fair result. Newhaven is always a tough place to come, so we’re very pleased. Luke Roberts was man of the match.”

On Tuesday, YMCA’s unbeaten start came to an abrupt halt in a 2-0 home loss to Pagham.

Assistant manager Gareth Neathey told the County Times: “We’ve got the players really fit, but we lacked consistency tonight. We had a much better second half, but by then the damage was done.”