Broadbridge Heath kept their FA Cup hopes alive, Horsham YMCA and Roffey drew their SCFL premier derby – and YM crashed out of the Peter Bentley Cup. Here’s the lowdown on all three games...

Faversham Town 1 Broadbridge Heath 3

FA Cup 1st qual round replay

Having drawn the first encounter 0-0 on Saturday, the Bears hit the road on a miserable wet Tuesday evening for the replay at the Aquatherm Stadium.

Dean Carden watches Horsham YMCA's cup clash with Godalming | Picture: Beth Chapman

Heath manager Chris Simmons was forced to make several changes to his starting line-up with four forwards not available for the match, Ben Aubrey and Mason Doughty both picking up injures on Saturday, Oli Leslie away on business and Sam Lemon still nursing a calf injury – so it was an unusual looking Broadbridge Heath line-up with Louis Evans taking up a role which pundits would best describe as a false nine.

Heath – who had already got further in the FA Cup than ever before – started the game well and were the first to have a shot on target when Jake Lindsey received the ball in the ‘D’ turned one way then the other before striking a left foot shot that was heading into the bottom right corner before being saved by the outstretched arm of the hosts goalkeeper Jacob Russell.

Minutes later at the other end the lively Kieron Campbell tried his luck with a right foot shot from fully 40 yards that skimmed off the wet surface and went straight into the arms of the Bears goalkeeper Alfie Hadfield who gathered comfortably.

Heath took the lead midway through the half when Callum Dowdell’s corner from the left was met by the head of Tad Bromage, 6 yards from goal, who out-jumped the centre-back to nod the ball home for his first of the season.

On 26 minutes the hosts striker Tashi-Jay Kwayie received the ball inside the Heath penalty area with his back to goal and the former East Grinstead and Phoenix Sports striker turned sharply to hit a left foot shot that deflected off Bromage for a corner which came to nothing.

Heath doubled their lead 3 minutes before the break and it was in similar style to the first, a corner was won from the right, Dowdell delivered the cross and Kyle Sim headed home at the near post.

The Bears were denied a third in first half injury time when a long Sim throw into the penalty area was cleared as far as Louis Evans who hammered it goalwards but Russell showed his class with another brilliant save and it remained 2-0 at the interval.

The hosts started the second half at a frantic pace winning several corners in succession but the closest they came to scoring was when Ben Gorham headed over the crossbar from 8 yards; despite the pressure though the Heath defence, marshalled by Bromage and Marino, stood firm and blocked everything that the hosts could throw at them.

In the closing stages, gaps began opening in the Faversham defence which Evans started to exploit, driving one effort from distance that came off a defender and flew inches wide of the post. Minutes later another Evans effort from the edge of the penalty area went even closer but the ‘false nine’ made no mistake the third time. A long drop kick from Hadfield found its way to Evans wide on the right; he took the ball towards the penalty area, played a one/two with Owen Cramer-Flynn before he unleashed a right foot shot that gave Russell no chance of stopping, 3-0 with 4 minutes remaining.

The hosts continued to push forward and were finally rewarded for their effort a minute from time when a corner from the left was headed home by Callum Davies from close range.

A really good performance from the Bears who inflicted the first defeat of the season on their opponents and can now look forward to a trip to fellow Isthmian League South East opponents Ramsgate in the Second Round Qualifying on September 14. Just 10 more wins and they’ll be at Wembley.

Heath Manager Simmons said. “Really proud of the lads last night, horrible journey with loads of delays, 150 mile round trip on a Tuesday night and they pull out a quality performance and 3-1 away win against a really strong side.”

Men of the Match: Callum Dowdell and Tad Bromage

Heath: Hadfield, Sim, Terry (Dyson 73), Penfold, Bromage, Marino, Dowdell, Parmiter (Buchanan 60), Lindsey (Cranmer-Flynn 68), Hay, Evans.

Horsham YMCA 1 Roffey 1

SCFL Premier

by Kevin Gargini

These Horsham neighbours are back in the same division following the Boars’ promotion – and it’s a welcome return for the fierce rivalry.

A draw was a fair result – both teams had chances to win it but both goalkeepers were brave and solid.

The away team had an excellent chance when young Ryan Ferrar sprinted towards goal, but YM keeper Louis Sullivan smothered the opportunity.

Roffey keeper Monty Watson-Price pulled off a string of saves and in the 12th minute, Chagos Islands international defender Clyde Jacques converted a cross from the right.

YM drew level with a 35th-minute screamer from Michael Wood.

Tackles became reckless and both teams received a number of yellow cards.

In the 55th minute, a foul by the Roffey keeper gave YM a penalty. Dean Longrove aimed for the top corner, but it missed the target.

YM had the better of it towards the end but their final balls into the box were poor.

Boars striker and ex-YM player Tom Tolfrey gave the home team the run around but Evans and Neathey were solid in defence. Ash Dugdale was outstanding in midfield.

After full-time, a melee led to a member of staff from either team being booked.

Horsham YMCA 1 Godalming Town 2

Peter Bentley Cup

by Martin Read

The visiting Surrey side from the league below knocked YMCA out of the cup on Tuesday night.

YM had good early chances and Ben Chowney put YM ahead from a goalmouth scramble on the cusp of half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half Godalming broke away for Robert Parrott to equalise.

YM responded well but in the 86th minute, Godalming’s James Mansfield scored from the spot for an adjudged handball.

Disappointed YM coach Paul Emerson said: “Early in the season, we stuck to our game plan and played well, but tonight we didn’t. We need to have a good look at our performance.”

On Saturday YM travel to Crowborough.