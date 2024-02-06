Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three points take Heath up to 13th place, nine points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday night’s visit to Horndean.

Heath lost Louis Evans in the warm-up so had to shuffle the starting line-up but a Jamie Buchanan goal in the 90th minute earned Heath a 1-0 win against relegation threatened Erith & Belvedere.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter

In a scrappy game of misplaced passes both sides showed plenty of commitment but the game lacked any real quality. Heath created the better chances in the first half with Tad Bromage powering a header against the crossbar and then shooting narrowly wide of the post and on 35 minutes Mason Doughty beat the offside trap but his lob over the keeper failed to find the back of the net.

Broadbridge Heath in action against Ramgate earlier in the season | Picture: Steve Flynn

Ten minuts into the second half the Deres' Obed Yeboah tried his luck with a well-struck shot from long distance that was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Alfie Hadfield.

Heath upped the pressure in the closing stages with Doughty's free kick from 25 yards dipping narrowly over the crossbar.

With time almost up Jake Lindsey played the ball down the right flank to Kyle Sim, who advanced to the goal line and played a low cross into the danger area which was bundled home from six yards by Buchanan for his first of the season and a valuable three points for the Bears.

The result means that since the turn of the year Simmons’ side have played seven league games, won four, drawn two and only lost once, a remarkable turnaround in their first ever season playing at this level.

Lancing, in blue, in action against Littlehampton Town last week | Picture: Stephen Goodger

MoM: Tad Bromage

Simmons said afterwards: “It was probably one of our worst performances for a while, the lads looked a bit jaded from all of the recent games and especially the effort they put in against Three Bridges last Tuesday – but it has been really nice to see us look solid at the back again which gives us a great foundation.”

BBH: Hadfield, Sim, Chesworth, Bromage, Brackpool, Waddingham (Buchanan 56), Mutongerwa (Kowalczyk 68), Doughty, Penfold, Aubrey (Lindsey 74), Lemon.

Lancing 0 Herne Bay 3

by Dave Wilmott

Herne Bay have proved to be something of a bogey team for Lancing. The sides met twice in season 2021/22, at the end of which Herne Bay earned promotion, winning both games, the one at Culver Road being a heavy 6-1 defeat for the Lancers. Their stay at a higher level only lasted one season.

They are now managed by ex-Wales international and very experienced former professional Steve Lovell. When the sides met in October last year, Herne Bay were in 4th place, five points ahead of Lancing, although they had played two games more, and secured a 3-1 victory at the MBS Stadium.

Lancing were expecting a tough game here and that proved to be so.Charlie Bennett made his return from injury and was in the starting XI. Knory Scott had also recovered and was on the bench. A new injury kept skipper Alex Laing out of the team and Charlie Pitcher was not yet fit enough to return.

Lancing soon found themselves on the wrong side of referee Joel Lamping’s decisions and this put them under early pressure from a couple of free-kicks. But Lancing were able to defend successfully and settle into some composed play from the back. Charlie Gibson was prominent on Lancing’s left and was able to set up some good attacking forays, linking up well with Lukas Franzen-Jones and Ben Pope.

Pope was on the receiving end of a good attacking move initiated by Gibson but a robust physical challenge prevented any progress. Herne Bay were dangerous on the counter attack and a breakaway down the right ended with a cross to the far side which Dan Howick was able to head clear. Gil Carvalho tried his luck from distance with a well struck shot on target but into the safe hands of Louis Rogers.

Noel Fisher broke in from the right, picked out Franzen-Jones on the left with a fine pass. Franzen-Jones crossed to Ben Pope but the ball came off his chest and was easily gathered by keeper Harry Brooks.

Lancing’s left flank was their most productive. Gibson twice got into good positions behind the back line. He hit a low drive towards the near upright which was just kept out and followed this with a deep cross to the far post which was headed clear.

Louis Rogers was a focal point spraying accurate passes to both flanks but Bay forwards got wise to this and were closing him down quickly. Rogers displayed some clever ball skills, confidently pirouetting away from challenges, which caused a few jitters amongst some of us more nervy supporters. He almost came unstuck when robbed of the ball, but the referee’s whistle came to his rescue.

Fisher showed his ability to take on defenders and finished a great run with a ball laid into Pope but the Bay defence, well marshalled by experienced skipper Liam Friend, a veteran of 550 games for Folkestone Invicta, allowed Lancing no room to apply the finishing touch.

With 29 minutes gone Lancing suffered the blow of losing Pope to an injury, Scott coming in on the left flank and Franzen-Jones moving into the centre. Lancing were enjoying a good spell as the half reached the final quarter. Pressure on the visitors’ goal led to a couple of blocked close-range efforts and a good save low down at his upright from Brooks.

Lancing survived a scare when Sam Bull conceded possession with a potential clear run on goal but Jack Meeres was quick to spot the danger putting the ball out of play for a throw in. Play developed from this leading to the ball being headed clear from the Lancing goal-line by Bennett.

Bay kept up the pressure with some accurate long balls and were driving into the Lancing box. Andrew Briggs and George Taggart were working hard to get the ball forward. Taggart did well to intercept a pass and set Bennett in behind but his cross was hit behind the goal.

A wild clearance from a Bay defender on the left was hit high skywards dropping into his penalty area putting Brooks under pressure from Franzen-Jones but the keeper was able to punch the ball clear.

A pretty even first half with neither side able to create any clear-cut chances. Lancing were on the front foot as the second half got under way. An accurate long throw from Rogers found Bennett, who controlled the ball and turned swiftly switching the ball to Scott. Scott’s run took him to the by-line earning a corner when his cross was cut out.

Taggart created space to hit a low drive from distance but Brooks was able to save comfortably. A good flowing move from Lancing opened up space on the right with a pass to Howick which was running close to the by-line. Howick gave chase but appeared to pull up short, worryingly appearing to suggest a pulled muscle.

However, Howick was able to continue and see the game out. Another sweeping move saw Howick deliver a cross field pass to Gibson, who opened up the Bay defence with a fine pass putting Franzen-Jones through but he fell foul of the offside flag.

The deadlock was broken on 60 minutes. A corner was cleared from the Lancing box but fell invitingly to Harrison Pont who drove it back towards the goal but it rebounded back to him off a defender. His follow-up effort flew powerfully into Rogers’ top right corner with the keeper at full stretch to try and keep it out. Coming after an encouraging start to the second half this was deflating for the home side with the opposite effect on the visitors.

Harry Heath was brought on for Fisher and, shortly afterwards, Bay came close to increasing their lead. Carvalho hit the ball across the goalmouth just wide of the far upright, just out of reach of Michael Salako’s outstretched leg.

Lancing were struggling to make much headway and were forced onto the defensive. Bull had to react quickly to prevent a threat on the Lancing goal and this was quickly followed by fine tackle from Jack Meeres with the ball going out for a corner. The corner was cleared but only as far as a few yards from the edge of the box, where Frankie Smith was conveniently positioned. He wasted no time in firing the ball back in towards a packed area.It seemed to take a couple of deflections before hitting the back of the net.

Eliot Jenks was immediately introduced for Gibson as Lancing looked to add to their attacking strength with 72 minutes gone. But three minutes later, Lancing’s task became an almost impossible one, as Kane Rowland pounced on header out from a corner, the ball dropping at his feet before ending up in the goal.

Lancing mounted a last-ditch effort to salvage some respectability. Briggs was working hard to create an opening, winning a corner which failed to find a Lancing head. A clever back heel from Bennett provided Heath with an opportunity to strike for goal but the ball was kept out for a corner.

A good delivery from Heath forced keeper Brooks to palm behind for another corner. But Lancing were unable to capitalise on the dead ball. Six minutes of added time was signalled and Lancing continued to press forward. H

eath’s pace was troubling the Bay defence and as he sped towards the goal, Brooks was quickly off his line and able to spread himself to block Heath’s shot. Heath then left his marker for dead with a superb turn, made a determined run towards the box, beating a couple of defenders before being felled by Pont, for which he earned a caution.

In the final analysis, Lancing could not quarrel with the result. They enjoyed some good spells of attacking play in the first half without looking likely to score. The loss of Pope was a blow but two well struck goals knocked the stuffing out of Lancing and the third added salt to the wound.

Mascot Jackson Mockford , who clearly enjoyed his experience, chose Franzen-Jones as his Player of the Match.

