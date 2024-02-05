Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three points take Heath up to 13th place, nine points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday night’s visit to Horndean.

Heath lost Louis Evans in the warm-up so had to shuffle the starting line-up but a Jamie Buchanan goal in the 90th minute earned Heath a 1-0 win against relegation threatened Erith & Belvedere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a scrappy game of misplaced passes both sides showed plenty of commitment but the game lacked any real quality. Heath created the better chances in the first half with Tad Bromage powering a header against the crossbar and then shooting narrowly wide of the post and on 35 minutes Mason Doughty beat the offside trap but his lob over the keeper failed to find the back of the net.

Broadbridge Heath in action against Ramgate earlier in the season | Picture: Steve Flynn

Ten minuts into the second half the Deres' Obed Yeboah tried his luck with a well-struck shot from long distance that was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Alfie Hadfield.

Heath upped the pressure in the closing stages with Doughty's free kick from 25 yards dipping narrowly over the crossbar.

With time almost up Jake Lindsey played the ball down the right flank to Kyle Sim, who advanced to the goal line and played a low cross into the danger area which was bundled home from six yards by Buchanan for his first of the season and a valuable three points for the Bears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result means that since the turn of the year Simmons’ side have played seven league games, won four, drawn two and only lost once, a remarkable turnaround in their first ever season playing at this level.

MoM: Tad Bromage

Simmons said afterwards: “It was probably one of our worst performances for a while, the lads looked a bit jaded from all of the recent games and especially the effort they put in against Three Bridges last Tuesday – but it has been really nice to see us look solid at the back again which gives us a great foundation.”