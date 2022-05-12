Buckswood School and Hastings United Youth footballers celebrate

UNDER-16
Buckswood School U16s faced Rossall School in the ISFA U16 National Shield final.
Both teams played well and Rossall took a 2-o lead by half-time.
Roared on by supporters, who made the five-hour journey to support the team, Buckswood came back from to draw 2-2 by end of normal time.
This led to extra time during which both teams played some outstanding football; however, Buckswood managed to come back to win 4-2 at the end of extra time.
Goals from Nicklas (2), Taiga and Senshin were enough to give Buckswood yet another national final victory.
With more finals on the horizon, the academy goes from strength to strength.
Well done to Trevor, Darren, Dan, and all the academy players, for an excellent season of success.
UNDER-18
Hastings United Youth Under-18s beat Sevenoaks Town Hurricanes to lift the Crowborough & District football League Cup.
The team are superbly managed by Craig Gray and coached by Dave Willet
and the final was played at Hailsham Town FC
Hastings worked their socks off and won 3-2.
The boys started in Division B and were quickly moved to Division A as they were a lot stronger than the many other teams.
They narrowly missed winning the league but have now brought home the cup.
Thanks went to Craig and Dave and to Marc Simmons for helping get sponsors for the kits, Parkers Building Supplies.
A big thanks also went to Brad Gray for running the line and to all the parents for the support they have given.