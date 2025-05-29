Budd boosts Steyning Town as new boss Hamm assembles top team

Steyning Town manager Michael Hamm has announced a strong management and coaching team for the new season – including one legend of the Sussex non-league scene.

As Town return to the SCFL premier division after relegation from the Isthmian south east, Darren Budd has joined Hamm as assistant manager.

Steyning said: “We are thrilled to welcome Darren Budd to the club as Assistant Manager. For those of you familiar with Sussex football he will need no introduction having played for Bognor, Eastbourne Borough, Worthing, Horsham, Whitehawk & Burgess Hill spanning 20 years in Sussex football.

"Most recently he has helped push Hassocks in to Step 4 football for the first time ever in a player-coach role. With his football knowledge and passion, as well as contacts, he comes in to The Barrowmen having now retired as a player.

"We also welcome Jamie Hollis back to the club. Jamie comes in as Head Coach. Jamie, a former player, is a young and ambitious very talented coach. He has a UEFA B licence and has coached and managed at Upper Beeding FC and Lancing FC, as well as working for both Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion as a coach. His technical knowledge and coaching prowess will be a great asset to the team.

"Next up is Tim Jones who is UEFA B Licence coach. Tim is a ‘home grown’ Steyning Town coach who worked with the first team last season. He will continue his excellent work as First Team Coach and again his insight and technical coaching knowledge will be vital.

"Danny Swietlik will continue his excellent work as goalkeeping coach. His purpose, positivity, knowledge and skills in this area will be great for the keepers at the club.

"The team will continue to be supported by physio Georgina Land, a highly qualified sports therapist who did a fantastic job with the squad last season. Georgie will continue to support and both training and match days with rehabilitation, tissue restoration, strength and conditioning and other focussed treatments.”

Hamm said: ”I am really pleased to get Buddy, Jamie, Tim, Danny & Georgina on board for next season. I believe this is a really strong set up and gives a great balance to the management & coaching team.

"There has been a fair amount of potential movement and conversations with players already, and this will continue, as we look to put together a very competitive squad for the new season.

"I think having these guys on board will only increase our ability to do this. The pre-season fixtures are due to be released shortly and pre season will start on Thursday 12 June. I can’t wait to get going, especially with all the new ground improvements nearing completion and the planning that has gone on behind the scenes right across the club.”