Dominic Di Paola was disappointed he couldn’t retain all of Horsham FC’s history-making squad – and revealed the club were unlikely to make any more new signings ahead of their maiden National League South campaign.

Fifteen of last season’s Isthmian Premier and Sussex Transport Senior Cup-winning team have committed for next season, with Joel Daly, Dan Ajakaiye and Chris Dickson departing.

In a three-part interview reflecting on Horsham’s historic 2024-25 campaign, chairman Kevin Borrett revealed some players were let go for budgetary reasons – and a reduced playing budget would see the Hornets compete with a smaller squad next season.

Speaking to Horsham’s website, Borrett said: “I’m sure Dom would have loved a bigger budget than we can afford for next season. That has meant he has had to make some tough decisions to make the available funds go as far as he can.

“You will see a few new faces, but the bulk of the side will be the very good players who won the title and the Sussex Senior Cup, with a couple of new additions. Sadly, he has been given a budget which means he has also had to let some players go.

“Most of those have now been announced on the club website. There’s one or two final pieces in the jigsaw to be completed there.

“But the overall size of the top tier of our squad for next season is going to have to be a little smaller than this season that just finished, for budget reasons.

“We’re going to have to make the most of that, and other opportunities such as loan players.”

Di Paola said: “We really wanted to keep as many as we could. We wanted to give them all the opportunity.

“We haven’t been able to keep one or two because of budgetary issues. We’ve obviously had the budget cut, and that’s meant we’ve not been able to retain everyone we’ve wanted to, which is a bit of a shame.

“It’s open knowledge. We’ve now just got to live within our means. There’s no dramas, it’s just the way it is.

“We’ve been able to keep most of them and it’ll give them a good opportunity to give it a crack.

“It’s a big challenge for them. We’re going into a very, very strong standard of football. We owe it to the group who got us here, and hopefully they will swim and not sink.”

Three players have joined Horsham in the off-season – forwards James Roberts, Gianluca Botti, and Rhys Murphy – but Di Paola revealed the club weren’t planning on making any more signings.

He said: “Losing Dan [Ajakaiye] and Dicko [Dickson] meant we were a bit shorter in that position. I also felt at times we were a bit lacking in a change or an option out wide.

“If our wide players weren’t getting into games, or we wanted to change the way we were playing, we didn’t have an alternative.

“Robbo [Roberts] was our number one target this summer. I really wanted to get him in.

“I like the way he plays the game, I like his enthusiasm for the game, I like his attitude to the sport, so he was one I earmarked straight away.

“We got him signed almost instantly so that was a no-brainer. It was a very simple bit of recruitment.

“Gianluca Botti is slightly unproven. He’s not played a huge amount at this level. He’s going to have to get himself where we need him to get to, but he’s got a good record of scoring goals.

“Murphs [Murphy] is a really experienced National League player. It just came out of the blue to be honest.

“He contacted me. He lives in Lancing, so he’s local, and he wants to transition to part-time football as he’s always been a full-time footballer.

“I think we’ve now got some variation in our play there, and hopefully that will give us some more options in the attacking areas. We’ll see how it pans out.

“We are where we are from a financial point of view, so there isn’t anyone else that we’re planning on bringing in unless things change.”

Pre-season continued with 1-1 home draws with Walton & Hersham and Burgess Hill Town. The Hornets host Bromley on Saturday and AFC Wimbledon under-19s on Tuesday.

Reflecting on Horsham’s pre-season so far, Di Paola said: “It’s been a bit mixed. We’ve been trying to manage the group, which comes with its own challenges as you don’t want to overdo people.

“There’s been a lot of chopping and changing, and mixing and matching, while people come back from various little niggles and knocks.

“We’re slowly building it out now, giving the boys a few more minutes here and there to get them where they need to get to.”