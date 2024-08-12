Bull reveals secret behind Lewes penalty success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Toby Bull thanks Lewes' analysis staff for helping prepare for crucial penalty save

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes FC have a new local hero after Worthing-born goalkeeper Toby Bull pulled off a spectacular debut penalty save in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Chatham Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shot-stopper got down to his left to deny Jamie Yila an equaliser moments before Danny Bassett secured a 2-0 victory for Lewes.

Bull, who joined Craig Nelson's new-look Rooks side this summer, is product of Brighton & Hove Albion’s academy and has enjoyed spells at clubs across the Isthmian League, and two stints at Worthing.

Toby Bull celebrates Lewes' 2-0 victory over Chatham Town.

And the former Chatsmore High School pupil was delighted to send the locals home with something extra to cheer about from the season-opener at the Dripping Pan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's incredible here, I absolutely love it," said Bull. "The pitch and the stadium, everything about the club is brilliant.

"Being a local boy too, it's top class. The fans, when they sing your name, is so nice to hear. It's a special club in Sussex and in the country, it really is.

"It's nice to be a local player and know how much it means for the fans and the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bull's penalty save was not down to luck. As he revealed after the game, careful analysis from Nelson's backroom staff gave him the edge during the spot kick.

"To begin with I was furious because we gave away penalties in pre-season too," Bull said.

"Initially I was thinking 'oh not another one' but then you get in the zone and start working on how to save it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's all down to our analysis team – they sent me loads of background research this morning. I looked through it all and obviously wasn't totally sure who was going to take it until it happened, but I knew what to do.

"His head was up, looking at me and his body shape was right – and the work paid off! I was confident going into the penalty because I knew in my head that if I just stuck to doing the right thing I'd save it. The relief when it stayed in my hands was incredible too!"

Next up for Lewes is a trip to Bognor on Tuesday, August 13, before a home encounter with Hashtag United on Saturday, August 17 (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes vs Hashtag tickets are already on sale, with fans able to secure a discount if they buy online:

Meanwhile, Lewes FC Women kick off their campaign on Sunday, August 18 away to AFC Wimbledon (2pm).