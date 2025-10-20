Buoyant Bognor Regus Town bounced back from a dismal midweek defeat to record a thumping 3-0 win at Southall in the Isthmian South Central division.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Preston Woolston and Cal Laycock and a penalty tucked away by Lee Seok-Jae handed Jamie Howell’s men the three points — and the victory leaves them 17th in the table, two points off the drop zone.

It was a heartening victory after the 4-0 reverse at home to Moneyfields last time of asking – a loss that put a bit of a dampener on the mini revival that had seen Bognor chalk up three wins on the spin that had helped lift the gloom that had descended on their start to the term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors took the lead after just seven minutes thanks to Woolston’s goal at the SkyEx Community Stadium, home of Hayes & Yeading. The midfielder showed great technique and awareness to curl home in to the top corner from the edge of the box to give Howell’s men the lead.

The Rocks celebrate one of the three goals that saw off Southall | Picture: Lou Chamberlain

And the Rocks doubled their advantage on 50 minutes through Laycock. The hard-working frontman was in the right place at the right time to slot away a cross in to the box as he punished the home defence for allowing him time and space in the area.

Seok-Jae made it 3-0 from the spot in 80 minutes. Young striker Kash Kasukumya showed formidable speed to beat home keeper Milan Czerwonka to the ball and his opponent fouled the former AFC Bournemouth youth attacker in the process. That allowed Seok-Jae to hit home a composed penalty to seal the deal.

Next up for the Rocks is a home game against Kingstonian at Chichester City’s Oaklands Park next Saturday, October 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor Regis Town: 1 Dan Lincoln, 2 Danny Jordan, 3 Matty Jones, 4 Ethan Robb, 5 Chad Field (C), 6 Joe Alman, 7 Billy Allcock, 8 Preston Woolston, 9 Callum Laycock, 10 Kash Kasukumya, 11 Lee Seok-Jae. Substitutes: Tommy Block – Ethan Robb (62′), Elliot Chaffey – Matty Jones (90′), Harvey Whyte – Joseph Alman (72′), Toby Kingswell – Kash Kasukumya (84′).