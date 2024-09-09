Burch shines for Yapton

Worthing BCOB 3, Yapton 4

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By making one goal for a colleague and scoring two himself, Ryan Burch played a vital part in the victory achieved by Yapton in their opening match of the season.

Tom Ayling opened the scoring for Yapton when he converted Joey Aldridge's pass, then Burch laid on the second for debutant Theo Samuels. BCOB pulled one back before Burch's cracker into the top corner made it 3-1 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BCOB added another and Burch struck his second after the break and on 70 minutes the home side rallied with their third. Five minutes later, BBOB fired a penalty over the bar and Yapton held on.

Send us your club reports.

Yapton Reserves won 5-3 at home to Pulborough in Division 3 (South) and the game was virtually won by half-time at 4-1 with goals from Frazer Beaumont (2), Eddie Marrwill and an own goal. Paul Middleton added Yapton's fifth.

In Division 4 (Central), Yapton 3rd lost 4-1 at home to Pulborough. Josh Dean scored the goal for Yapton, who conceded three in the final 15 minutes.