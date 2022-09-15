Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath discover joy and pain of penalties

But where the Hillians came through the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy on penalties on Tuesday night, Haywards Heath went out in the same manner.

Burgess Hill won 3-2 in their shootout after drawing 2-2 at Felixstowe and Walton.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was their third knockout win of the season and they will now be aiming to transfer that form into their Isthmian south east campaign, in which they are still waiting for their first win or even their first point.

Burgess Hill Town boss Jay Lovett saw his team win on penalties in the FA Trophy | Picture: Chris Neal

Joe Wright gave Felixstowe the lead in the Trophy tie befroe Jeff Duah-Kessie earned a penalty that Lewis Finney tucked away.

Callum Harrison restored the Suffolk side’s lead but Lovett’s introduction of sub Charlie Kelly proved key as Duah-Kessie and Martyn Box combined to set him up for the second equaliser.

In the shootout two saves from Hill stopper Tommy Reid gave the visitors the advantage as Connor Tighe, Finney and Box scored to send them through to the next round, making it a happy if long trip home for the team and their travelling fans.

Before the next round of the Trophy, the Hillians switch their attentions back to the FA Cup.

And having come through two rounds already, they visit Met Police in the second qualifying round this Saturday.

But while Lovett’s men were experiencing penalty joy it was a tale of spot-kick sorrow for Martin Dynan’s Haywards Heath.

They played out a 0-0 draw at home to Southall but lost 7-6 in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Both sides scores only two of their first five efforts from 12 yards – but then both scored their next four to make it 6-6... before Southall edged through.

That means Heath – who like Burgess Hill have struggled in their early league games – can get straight back to the business of climbing the Isthmian south east table.

Heath host newly promoted Littlehampton – who have started their first season at step four very well – this Saturday.

They then go to Burgess Hill next Tuesday for what already looks like a vital derby for both sides.