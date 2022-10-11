Goals from Dan Perry and Martyn Box carried the Hillians to a 2-1 third qualifying round win at home to Isthmian south central side Hanworth Villa on Saturday, clinching £2,450 in prize money and a first round place.

The draw handed Lovett’s men a visit to The Pilot Field to face Gary Elphick’s United and Lovett can’t wait – no doubt remembering his team were one of the few to win there to interrupt Hastings’ title charge last season.

Dan Perry is mobbed after putting Burgess Hill ahead v Hanworth Villa | Picture: Chris Neal

The tie takes place on Saturday, October 29 and Lovett said: “The Trophy win v Hanworth Villa was really positive as the game was fairly even, between to good sides.

"I’d say we had more of the open play but they had more set-pieces and were very good at them and organised.

"It could have gone either way, so it was nice that we got the win, with two great finishes from Dan and Martyn. It's nice to get a little run going and we've enjoyed the games so far.

“Hastings United are a league above us but cup games are all about surprises, so you never know how far you can go. You just keep trying your best, organising your team and what will be, will be.

"Games in the FA Trophy are like league games, we approach each one to win – so the winning momentum is always good and will help breathe confidence into the team.”

Hill are now focusing back on their bid to climb the Isthmian south east table and visited Whitehawk tonight (Tues Oct 11) before trekking to bottom side Corinthian on Saturday.

“We have two very tough league games,” Lovett told us. “Whitehawk have assembled a strong squad and have been playing well, they recently tweeted out, that they haven't lost in 90mins this season and that's a good record.. We know many of their players and what they are capable off, so we will do our best to combat that, but also play our game..