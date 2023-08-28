There were mixed fortunes for Mid-Sussex’s leading sides at the weekend. Burgess Hill Town, Haywards Heath Town and Hassocks were all in action, aiming to back up promising starts to the season to start a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

For the Hillians, this meant a return to Isthmian League south east division commitments, welcoming Erith & Belvedere to the Home Call Carpets Community Stadium after the heroics of a midweek FA Cup victory.

Coincidentally, the extra-time win on Tuesday had been against another Erith side, South East Counties outfit Erith Town, but their cross-town rivals were to prove a step up for Hill.

Unbelievably, Dean Cox’s side struck the post four times in a hugely frustrating first half against the Deres, who took advantage by scoring twice against the run of play.

Burgess Hill and Erith & Belvedere do battle with each other - and a downpour | Picture: Chris Neal

Former Hillians boss Matt Longhurst was making his return to Sussex in charge of the visitors, and went away happy as his side saw out the second half to win 2-0.

Elsewhere, Haywards Heath Town faced a trip to the seaside, travelling to Southern Combination Division 1 side Wick for the first stage of their 2023-24 FA Vase campaign.

Jay Lovett’s side would have faced serious questions had they tripped up against the West Sussex side, who last played in the top tier of county football in 2016-17.

Having found fluency in the previous week’s 8-0 league win against Midhurst & Easebourne, though, Heath powered through this tie to secure their progress with ease.

Within the first ten minutes, Heath led 2-0 thanks to goals from Hayden Skerry and Charlie Pitcher, and the tie would never turn back from there. Captain Byron Napper was introduced in the second half and grabbed a goal from the penalty spot, while debutant Emmanuel Abudiore rounded things off with a finish of his own to make it 4-0.

Hassocks had the luxury of a bye to the Second Round Qualifying of the Vase, so were in league action instead on Saturday.

Midhurst & Easebourne were the visitors, hoping to avoid a repeat of their previous trip to Mid-Sussex. Despite those hopes, a rerun was on the cards at one stage, with one Robin ripping through the visiting defence at will.

Liam Benson bagged an eight-minute hat-trick at The Beacon to leave the Stags stunned. That 3-0 scoreline – in place by the 16th minute – was as good as it got though, with the Robins losing Brad Tighe to a red card in the 43rd minute and then holding out until the 93rd minute, when Midhurst finally got a goal back.

With the three points very well earned, the Robins could reflect on a fine 3-1 win that saw them jump to the top of the Southern Combination Premier after five matches.