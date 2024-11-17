Burgess Hill Ladies Hockey 4s - Three points at last

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Hockey Club Ladies 4s v Brighton Rogues at Sussex University Sports complex. Result: 4-3

Burgess Hill took a little while to settle into this match against experienced opposition: but with plenty of experience in their team they recovered quickly from an early goal in the first five minutes.

This counter attack came from a drive by Gillian Branagan in the midfield who passed the ball to Becs Marriner just outside the D and her pass to Lynne Simmons on the left was slotted past the keeper.

Hill then went one ahead when Katie Mears came through the midfield and Marriner’s shot rebounded off the keeper to be put away on the right by Cath Donovan.

Despite the efforts of - man of the match - Megan Evatt and Jo Richardson at the back, the Rogues levelled the score again. But Hill went ahead just before the half time whistle when Marriners shot towards the left post was slotted in by Alison Gilham, to make it 3-2 at half time.

The Rogues made Hill work in the second half with Jane Amerio on the left controlling the Rogues right attack and Sarah Bailey holding the middle but eventually the pressure paid off and it became 3-3. But Hill continued to attack and Simmons hit the post with Taylor coming close before some lovely passing between Simmons and Marriner at the top of the D ended with Marriners shot being saved by the keeper only for Simmons to get her second and the team to gain a well-deserved three points.

Team: Webber (GK), Caddye (Capt), Amerio, Donovan, Simmons, Richardson, Gilham, Branagan, Taylor, Martiner, Mears, Bailey, Vans Agnew, Evatt

Next week the 4s play Southwick at the Triangle at 430.