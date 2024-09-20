Burgess Hill return to winning ways with midweek Isthmian win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Town returned to winning ways as the Hillians won 3-2 in an all Sussex game in the Isthmian south east division with Littlehampton Town.

With Nathan Cooper away and plenty of injuries the Hillians were forced to re-shuffle in defence again but despite this the Hillians started brightly and were 2-0 up in the first 17 minutes.

Striker Ben Pope got both the opening goals, the first coming in the 11th minutes as a cross from the right was held brilliantly by Dan Perry and he laid it off to Pope who stabs home from 10 yards.

Six minutes later it was 2 as a long ball down field saw Kieran Rowe chase after when everyone stopped, he crosses first time, Joe Overy dummies it beautifully and Pope slams home from 12 yards.

The Hillians have had a good start to the season | Picture by Peter Chapman

It was nearly three as James Binfield in the Littlehampton goal saved from Dan Perry. The striker got space down the right and hit it an early shot which Binfield beats away for a corner.

Dion Jarvis, who signed back for the Golds that day, cut in and fired one but it’s always swerving away from Slav Huk in the Hillians goal. Soon after Perry has the ball in the net but the Lino has his flag up.

Hill were forced into a change as Pope got a wack in the ankle and can’t shake it off. He’s replaced by Alex Brewer. Moments later the visitors get in behind but it’s neither a shot or a cross and it flies across Huk but across the box as well.

Hill created another good chance as skipper Brannon O’Neill sweeps the ball from right to left, Perry lays it off to Overy who finds Reggie Ward and he cuts inside and fires just wide.

Hill really should have been further ahead in the first half. Perry gets in down the left and tries to set up Overy for a tap in but Matthew Astle clears in the nick of time.

On the stroke of half time the two goal lead was kept in place as from a free kick, it requires a pin point save by Huk as the half ended.

The second half saw the visitors fire a dipping free kick in which Huk had to turn behind six minutes into the second half.

It was a scrappy opening to the half but on 61 minutes Littlehampton create a lovely move which ends with a cross from the right which Slav Huk has to save again. Then the visitors should pulled one back as a free kick in is met by an unmarked Gold who has the whole goal to aim at and somehow stuck it in the trees.

On 74 minutes a good move saw Overy find Hamish Morrison who gets on the overlap and crosses for Perry who slammed the ball just wide.

Hillians added a third with 11 minutes remaining as Hamish Morrison burst into the box and put a low cross in for sub Ollie Davies to tap home from close range for his first senior Hillians goal.

The visitors weren’t done though as sub Matthew Storm pulled one back barely a minute after Hill had added their third.

Binfield then made a good save to deny Brewer but deep into injury time Storm got his second smashing home from close range to made it 3-2.

It was to late for the visitors though as soon after the referee blew for full time and the Hillians held on for the three points.

The two sides will go to battle again this Saturday as we travel to Littlehampton in the FA Trophy.

Hill: Slav Huk, Reggie Ward (Lewis Taylor 85), Hamish Morrison, Ryan Worrall, Bobby Price, Brannon O’Neill, Harry Lawson, Kieran Rowe, Dan Perry, Ben Pope (Alex Brewer 35), Joe Overy (Ollie Davies 74). Not used: Marcel Powell, Samuel Forbes-Parker.