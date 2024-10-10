Burgess Hill scrape through in Sussex Transport Senior Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 90th minute goal by Ollie Davies saw Burgess Hill Town progress in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup a result that was harsh on visiting Crowborough Athletic of the Southern Combination League.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett named a strong side to face the Crows and the visitors were close to taking the Hillians to a penalty shootout until Davies slotted home a 90th minute winner to send Hill through to the third round.

The visitors started well and had the opening chance on 13 minutes but the returning Slav Huk in the Hill goal saved. Then there was a big chance for the Crows who were firmly on top. They got in down the right but, with only Huk to beat, they fired across goal and not in the goal.

Hill responded through Alex Brewer as the striker had a crack from 25 yards which Martin Grant had to tip over before the corner came in and again, Grant had to tip over.

Action from Burgess Hill's win over Beckenham last weekend | Picture: Phil Dennett

Hill should have taken the lead on the half hour mark as Davies was in over the top, he lobbed the GK but it dropped agonisingly wide.

Moments later the Hillians won a penalty after the GK Grant brought down a Green but he more than made amends as he got down low to his right and palmed away Brewer’s spot kick.

The Crows again started the better side, as the rain came down at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium. A cross wasn’t dealt with and it should be a simple tap in for the visitors, but they smashed into the side netting.

At the other end Hill nearly took the lead on 64 minutes as Davies sprung the offside trap and squared for Brewer, the defender got back, cleared against Brewer but it flew wide of the goal.

Grant made a good save to deny Brewer a winner as he beat his man to a loose ball but couldn’t beat the GK who was in no man’s land.

It was Davies though that nicked the win for the Hill in the 90th minute as he got in behind thanks to a lovely ball, and he keeps his calm and nutmegs Grant to send the Hill through to the third round in the pouring rain.

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Reggie Ward (Bobby Price 90), Ryan Worrall, Nathan Cooper, Elliott Bresciani (Ben Pope 72), Ollie Davies, Kieran Rowe, Alex Brewer, Brannon O’Neill, Marcel Powell (Charlie Bonwick-Adams 79). Sub not used: Lewis Taylor.