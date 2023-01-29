Burgess Hill Town 4 Lancing 4 - 20 photos from an Isthmian League thriller
Managers Jay Lovett and Dean Cox didn’t know whether to laugh or cry after Lancing’s visit to Burgess Hill Town, which finished 4-4.
Kieran Rowe, Lewis Finney and George Brown scored within 12 first-half minutes to put the Hillians firmly in control. Modou Jammeh gave the Lancers hope 10 minutes into the second half before Brown made it 4-1 to Hill four minutes later.
It looked over – but Jammeh, Marcel Powell and, in the 90th minute, Reece Hallard scored to salvage a point for Lancing.
In truth it did little for either side’s aim of pulling away from the Isthmian south east danger zone – it left Lancing 14th and Hillians 16th.
See pictures by Chris Neal on this page and the ones linked – and you can see even more of Chris’ pictures from the More Than Tyres Stadium here.