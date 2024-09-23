Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Littlehampton Town were faultless from the penalty spot as they booked their place in the next round with a shootout victory over Burgess Hill Town following a 0-0 draw at The Sportsfield.

A ball in from Dan Perry looped and hit the top of the crossbar on six minutes as Hill went close early.

The game had little quality from either side, Will Huffer made a fabulous save to deny a certain headed opene for the hosts while Harry Lawson spurned Hill's best chance thanks to keeper James Binfield.

The second half didn't spark into life up until Marigolds captain Jordan Layton was sent off for a late tackle on Harry Lawson. Hill nearly took the lead when Ollie Davies flicked a cross on but Matt Astle denied him. The visitors should have gone ahead as sub Marcel Powell takes a touch but smashed wide when he should have done better.

Action in the Littlehampton Town v Burgess Hill game | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Golds' joint manager George Gaskin was then sent off for a challenge that left Nathan Cooper with facial injuries.

The last chance came and went when Ollie Davies hit the underside of the bar Dan Perry was the unfortunate man to miss from the spot to send the home side through.

Hillians: Will Huffer, Bobby Price (Reggie Ward 62), Hamish Morrison, Brannon O'Neill, Nathan Cooper (Alex Malins 90), Elliott Bresciani, Ollie Davies, Kieran Rowe, Dan Perry, Harry Lawson (Marcel Powell 68), Joe Overy (Alex Brewer 84). Subs not used: Sam Forbes-Parker.

Flackwell Heath 6-1 Broadbridge Heath

History had already been made before Heath’s trip to Flackwell Heath on Saturday. This was the furthest either side had ever reached in the competition and the first time that two ‘Heaths’ had ever met in the FA Trophy.

A healthy crowd of 237 had turned up to witness the occasion but for the Bears it will be one match they’d sooner forget.

The hosts created the first goal scoring opportunity in the 13th minute when Michael Harding, coming in from the left, struck a right foot shot which the Bears keeper Billy Collings cleared at the near post.

But Collings could do nothing to prevent the opening goal midway through the half when Jamie Ayres ran into a Heath defender and dramatically fell to the ground inside the penalty area, the match referee immediately pointed to the spot and Wiktor Makowski stepped up to convert the resulting spot kick.

It was all square five minutes before the break when Louis Evans was fouled some 35 yards from goal, Jamie Chesworth floated the free-kick from the right towards the far post where Tad Bromage rose above everyone to head the ball back across goal to Jake Lindsey in acres of space who picked his spot to convert from close range, all level at the interval.

The hosts restored their lead within minutes of the restart when Ayres tried his luck with a right foot shot that was only half cleared by a Bears defender and Ryan Avery pounced on the loose ball to turn and strike a right foot shot that came off Collins at the near post and into the net.

The hosts scored their third minutes later from yet another penalty, this time Kyle Sim judged to have fouled Jamie Ayres and once again Makowski stepped up to score from the spot.

Three soon became 4 when in the 58th minute Ayres was once again in action, this time receiving the ball on the corner of the penalty area wide on the left, and the Flackwell Heath striker hit a superb right foot curler around Collings into the far corner of the net.

Heath boss Chris Simmons immediately made three substitutions in an attempt to change the game and on 65 minutes the Bears were denied a goal when Jake Lindsey played the ball into the path of Salvatore Marino who converted from six yards only to then be denied by the match referee who’d blown his whistle a split second earlier for a Flackwell player lying injured on the floor.

It was game over for the Bears in the 74th minute when Billy Collings footwork let him down allowing Jake Shakespeare to rob him of the ball and tap it in to an empty net. Shakespeare scored his second and his teams sixth with 10 minutes remaining, when he received the ball wide on the right and made a direct run down the flank before cutting in and firing a low right foot shot past Collings at the near post.

A really disappointing second half performance from Chris Simmons side who on the day were nowhere near their best.

Simmons said: “The lads have been fantastic over the last four weeks but we looked dead on our feet, we have played 9 games in four weeks and seven have been away including a few long ones – and it looked like it today. That being said we were very poor defensively which is unlike us but we will reset this week as we prepare to go into 10 games in five weeks!”

Next up a home league game against Lancing on Saturday.

BBH: Collings, Sim (Terry 60), Chesworth, Penfold (Buchanan 70), Bromage (Waddingham 70), Marino, Dowdell (Leslie 60), Parmiter, Evans, Hay (Lemon 60), Lindsey.