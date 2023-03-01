Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath enjoy a spot of ‘new manager bounce’

Matt Longhurst’s first game since replacing Jay Lovett as Hillians manager ended in a 4-0 win at his old club East Grinstead.
Dan Perry’s 18-minute hat-trick followed an early Martyn Box goal delighted Longhurst and the travelling fans and lifted them to 14th.
Things did not go quite so well for Lovett in his first outing as Haywards Heath boss but he saw plenty to encouage him in a 2-2 draw at home to Corinthian.
Tom Collins’ early second half doulbe put them 2-1 up but Corinthian levelled in stoppage time.
Lovett said the performance was ‘not bad’ after a slow start.
"We didn’t really create our first pattern that we’d worked on in training until the 25th minute but when we did we started getting a lot more joy out of the way we were playing and started breaking them down a little bit more and creating chances.
"But in that first 10 minutes we sat too deep and invited pressure. We played into their hands in the first 10 minutes but once we got our rhythm back we did all right.
"The second half was completely different. We started off like a house on fire and got ourselves back into the game quickly.
"We went 2-1 up and after that we played okay but then we went back to the bad habits and stopped doing the things that worked well for us.
"It was a shame to concede so late but you’ve got to go to the end. If you’re going to stop short you’re going to open doors up for people to punish and that’s what happened.
"It was disappointing and I’m annoyed we didn’t win but it’s a point, it’s a start.”
Lovett said the Heath squad contained plenty of talent and he was looking forward to working with the players.
Tomorrow 18th-placed Heath go to Littlehampton while Burgess Hill host Whitehawk.
Meanwhile, Haywards Heath Town have announced a merger with women’s outfit Crawley Wasps with immediate effect.
The Wasps will play all their home games at the Blues’ Hanbury Park, and both boards will merge and share governance responsibility. Full story here.