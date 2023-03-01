Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath enjoy a spot of ‘new manager bounce’

Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town have both begun life under new managers – with plenty of positives.

Matt Longhurst’s first game since replacing Jay Lovett as Hillians manager ended in a 4-0 win at his old club East Grinstead.

Dan Perry’s 18-minute hat-trick followed an early Martyn Box goal delighted Longhurst and the travelling fans and lifted them to 14th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things did not go quite so well for Lovett in his first outing as Haywards Heath boss but he saw plenty to encouage him in a 2-2 draw at home to Corinthian.

New Hillians boss Mtt Longhurst holds court surrounded by his new charges at East Grinstead | Picture: Chris Neal

Tom Collins’ early second half doulbe put them 2-1 up but Corinthian levelled in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lovett said the performance was ‘not bad’ after a slow start.

"We didn’t really create our first pattern that we’d worked on in training until the 25th minute but when we did we started getting a lot more joy out of the way we were playing and started breaking them down a little bit more and creating chances.

"But in that first 10 minutes we sat too deep and invited pressure. We played into their hands in the first 10 minutes but once we got our rhythm back we did all right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haywards Heath on their way to a 2-2 draw with Corinthian in Jay Lovett's first match | Picture: Ray Turner

"The second half was completely different. We started off like a house on fire and got ourselves back into the game quickly.

"We went 2-1 up and after that we played okay but then we went back to the bad habits and stopped doing the things that worked well for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a shame to concede so late but you’ve got to go to the end. If you’re going to stop short you’re going to open doors up for people to punish and that’s what happened.

"It was disappointing and I’m annoyed we didn’t win but it’s a point, it’s a start.”

Lovett said the Heath squad contained plenty of talent and he was looking forward to working with the players.

Tomorrow 18th-placed Heath go to Littlehampton while Burgess Hill host Whitehawk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Haywards Heath Town have announced a merger with women’s outfit Crawley Wasps with immediate effect.