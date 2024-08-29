Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town had happy holidays.

The Hillians got their Isthmian south east division win tally up and running with an impressive 3-0 win at Eastbourne Town on Bank Holiday Monday, having had no game on Saturday.

It was only their second league game in what’s been a stop-start opening to the season and two goals from Dan Perry and a late third for Alex Brewer earned the points for Gary Mansell and Jaty Lovett’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it was a second successive win over the team from the Saffrons for Hill – they’d also beaten them 2-1 in a home FA Cup tie nine days earlier.

Haywards Heath on their way to an FA Vase win over Montpelier Villa | Picture: Ray Turner

The FA Cup and FA Trophy now take the Hillians’ attention against.

They’re at home to Isthmian south east rivals AFC Croydon Athletic in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday, then visit Southall FC in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy a week later.

At Haywards Heath, the holiday weekend brought FA Vase progress and a draw at Roffey in the SCFL premier – Heath’s first dropped points in their fifth game but a result that keeps them unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vase first qualifying round win came away to Montpelier Villa on Friday night, when Lewis Finney, Jack Meeres and Alex Plummer were on the scoresheet.

At Roffey on Monday, they fell behind early but quickly hit back when Darius Goldsmith won a penalty which Byron Napper converted.

Now Heath – like Hill – switch attention back to the FA Cup, visiting Isthmian premier side Carshalton for a first qualifying tie tomorrow.