Promoted Burgess Hill Town are back in action – and joint boss Jay Lovett says they’re in good shape for the new challenge ahead.

Pre-season training began last Saturday and a series of seven friendlies gets under way next Tuesday as a squad largely the same as last year’s successful one gets ready for life in the Isthmian Premier.

Lovett said: “We had our first session back on Saturday, a light session just to get everyone back in again.

“Sessions have been very well attended and the standard has been very pleasing, so it feels like we’ve carried on already from last season.

Flashback to the night Burgess Hill Town won the Isthmian League South East division play-off final - now they're gearing up for life in the Premier | Picture by Simon Roe

“Obviously a few players will be away at different times because of family holidays. But they have all come back in good shape and refreshed after a little bit of a break.”

Hill’s programme of friendlies begin next Tuesday at Steyning Town. They then go to Haywards Heath, Horsham, Hassocks, Three Bridges, Havant & Waterlooville and Steyning for more warm-up games.

Lovett said: “We’ll play all our friendlies away because of the work being done on our home pitch.

“The friendlies for us are about getting minutes into the players’ legs, looking at different players, maybe more young lads coming through, and seeing what relationships with the players look like on the pitch.

“Results aren't the objective and as long as pre-season has gone okay, it shouldn't have an effect on how the season will go. It's the one chance we get as a management team and players to try things out.”

Hill have brought in midfielder Jaden Perez, keeper Roco Rees and defender Josh Spinks and Lovett said: “We’ll always keep an eye out for other players and make sure we’re aware of who’s around and potentially available.

“But we’re very pleased to have retained the majority of the squad last year that did well and added to areas we will we needed too.”

Lovett feels the new 3G pitch will be a big factor in launching the club’s new era. “It will change the whole look of Burgess Hill Town – the club is moving in the right direction.

“We will try to prep ourselves to be the best we can be in this new league. We’re fully aware going up will present new challenges.”