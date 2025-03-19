Burgess Hill Town battle to goalless draw at Beckenham

Burgess Hill Town picked up a point on the road against play-off chasing Beckenham Town.

Hill – who remain third in the Isthmian south east division – made two changes with Martyn Box and Stefan Vukoje coming in for Joe Overy and Dan Perry.

There were few chances in the early period of this game although Jay Beckford caused a few problems for the Becks from the left.

At the other end Hill lost the ball in a dangerous position at the back but Nathan Cooper thwarts Steven Townsend with a brilliant last ditch tackle. Cooper was involved at the other end as he headed wide from a Brannon O’Neill corner.

A great triple block from Bobby Price thwarted the Becks and from the corner, a back post header is looped over everyone and it’s miraculously cleared off the line by a Hillian.

Hill had the final chance of the half as a good move played down the left saw the ball crossed in, Chris Whelpdale gets to the near post and flicks a header across goal but it’s inches wide as both sides went in at the break level.

The second half saw Hill start brightly and Whelpdale turned beautifully and thwacks one at goal which results in a good save from Mitchell Beeney. Soon after Price takes aim and forces a good diving save again from the Becks stopper.

On 76 minutes a brilliant save from Slav Huk followed up by Cooper clearing off the line saw the scores remain level as Beckenham began to get on top.

Hill did create a few chances in the final 10 minutes. Kieran Rowe got in behind on the left but can’t beat Beeney and then Beckford rounded the GK but can’t get his shot off and Beckenham get back to block as the Hill should have taken the lead.

Huk made a fantastic last minute save to give the Hillians a point on a hard fought night on the road and a second successive clean sheet.

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price (Reggie Ward 61), Brannon O’Neill (Ryan Worrall 71), Nathan Cooper, Logan Dobbs, Stefan Vukoje (Joe Overy 60), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale, Jay Beckford, Martyn Box. Subs not used: Marcus Allen and Harry Lawson.