Burgess Hill Town boss delighted to topple Cray Valley PM

Burgess Hill in action v Chichester City / Picture: Chris Neal

The 1-0 win was followed by a depleted Hill side drawing 2-2 at home to Chichester City on Monday. They close their campaign at Three Bridges this weekend.

Lovett said: It's was definitely a busy bank holiday weekend for us. Saturday v Cray Valley was a hard earned win, we played a very well first half and managed to get our goal via a long throw.

"Second half was more even and then we held out strong in the last 10 minutes. The unfortunate thing was we picked up a fair few injuries and also had a few unavailable for the Chichester game Monday.

"Chichester are a good organised side and it made for another good tough game. The boys we asked to step in did a very good job and we got a well earned 2-2 draw.

"It would have been nice to have got the three points after leading twice in the game, but wasn't to be.

"This Saturday we travel to Three Bridges for our last game in another Sussex derby and know they will be a workmanlike team, with a few good individual players who have had a good season.