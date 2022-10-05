Burgess Hill Town boss Jay Lovett: We've finally turned up to the party

Dan Perry celebrates his winner. Pic | Chris Neal

It has been a difficult start to the Isthmian South East league season for the Hillians, who had drawn one and lost four of their opening five games. But despite the difficult start, they finally got their first win of the season to the delight of Lovett himself. “We’ve played some games and been unlucky, to finally get that win on the board is like the invite to the party went out ages ago and we’ve finally turned up. It’s nice to get that under our belts.”

“I was pleased of the way we done it and really pleased to get those points on the board,” said Lovett.

Lovett was particularly pleased with his team who not only came away with the win, but also a well-deserved clean sheet.

“Last year we saw games out because we were so resolute at the back, we defended everything, we put our bodies on the line for everything and it felt like that.

“I think they had a real get up and go attitude in them today to keep that clean sheet and I’m proud that they did,” he said hoping that they can take that positive attitude into their next few games.

Burgess Hill had a break from midweek action this week with their next game being on Saturday at home to Hanworth Villa in the FA Trophy third qualifying round. The break is something Lovett sees in a positive light.

“We can go back and work on stuff and really push on the new formations that we have played today. It will be nice to have a break,” he said.

Looking on to that next game, Lovett expressed the importance of a competition like the FA Trophy and remains confident that they can push on in the competition.

He said: “It’s not a Mickey Mouse cup that you go oh well it doesn’t matter if we win it or not – we are here to win it.”

Haywards Heath Town also enjoyed a big win on Saturday, beating Corinthian 3-0 away from home thanks to goals from James Dickson, Tom Collins and an own goal.