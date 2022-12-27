Burgess Hill Town boss: We have a close-knit group and healthy competition for places

Jay Lovett is looking forward to seeing further improvements from his close-knit squad as Burgess Hill Town plot a successful 2023.

Burgess Hill Town players celebrate after Lewis Finney puts them 1-0 up at Littlehampton | Picture: Martin Denyer

After a slow start to the Isthmian south east division season, the Hillians have picked up and head into the new year in 11th place.

On Boxing Day Lewis Finney’s goal put them 1-0 up at Littlehampton only for the Golds to hit back, the match ending 1-1.

Lovett was pleased with the performance and is now planning for another Sussex derby – Monday’s visit to Three Bridges.

Lovett said: “It was a tough game at Littlehampton and we knew it would be. They have a great work ethic as a team and have surprised a fair few people this season as well as continuing a great run from last season.

“In the first half both teams created a couple of chances, but it wasn't the prettiest of games.

"In the second half both teams played better and in my opinion we just started to get on top and finally got our goal with a good strike from Lewis Finney..

"It was disappointing to concede the goal in the way we did as we gifted it to them, but as I said, it was a hard fought game and my players dug deep, especially second half, and showed patches of how good we can be.

"Our current form has been good – three wins and a draw in the past six games – and we as a team would probably say we could have done better with some of those results.

"But we have faith in what we do and will get there. We have a close-knit group, healthy competition for places and will move forward.”

Next up for the Hillians is a visit to Three Bridges – who are one point behind them in mid-table – on Monday. "Three Bridges are coming off the back of a good win versus Whitehawk and like Littlehampton, they have a team that work hard for each other,” Lovett said.

"You never play them and get given anything, you have to earn the win... so we know we need to push ourselves, get that ball down and play and hopefully get the result we would like.