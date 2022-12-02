Burgess Hill Town boss Jay Lovett bemoaned the early and late goals that cost his side the chance of any points return at Beckenham – but said they’d done plenty right in between.

Burgess Hill Town players celebrate their equaliser at Beckenham | Picture: Chris Neal

Hill conceded after 55 seconds but got a quick equaliser through Ashley Elson. It remained 1-1 – until hosts Beckenham scored an injury-time winner.

Now the Hillians – 11th in the Isthmian south east table – look to get back to winning ways at home to Sittingbourne tomorrow (Sat Dec 3).

Lovett said: “The Beckenham game was a frustrating game for us as a team. We shot ourselves in the foot after 55 seconds and in the 92nd minute.

"For the other 80-plus minutes, we actually played really well. Just before they scored the winner, we went close twice, with one of them being a great save from their keeper.

"We played well, although it was very gutting to lose so late on. We played with a very young side, including a league debut start for Zack Lawrence, who is 17 and from the youth team.

"Because of the poor start we had, then growing into the game, I think both sides would have taken the draw after 90 minutes. It's very tight where we are in the league and a defeat can move you down a few positions or three points can jump you three or four places. This is when it would be nice to get a little runs of wins together.

"Sittingbourne at home this Saturday (Dec 3) will be another tough challenge.

"We played them earlier in the season in the FA Trophy and it was a close game which we won. I'd expect that to be the same Saturday - another close battle.

"Our away form has been good, so we need to bring that home and start picking up more points. Our crowds have always been good home and away, and we have a great core of supporters that really get behind us and back us and create a really good atmosphere for the players to play

“Injury wise we still have a few out - it looks like Nic Darienzo will need surgery on his hip, Lewis Taylor will be back early January, Reggie Ward will hopefully be fit in a week or so.

