Gary Mansell | Picture: Chris Neal

Gary Mansell reflected on Burgess Hill Town’s 12th-place finish and said: We’ll be aiming much higher next season.

The Hillians had an inconsistent Isthmian south east division season and were some way off both the relegation battle and the play-off race.

But Mansell is looking forward to his first full campaign in charge at Leylands Park and is hopeful that come the start of the season, they will be well-placed to challenge for a play-off place.

Mansell, who took over as boss mid-season after Dean Cox left, is confirmed as continuing in his role next term although details about the playing squad have yet to be revealed.

Talks with existing players are ongoing and a number of new faces are likely to arrive.

Mansell said: “Looking at the season just finished, we feel we could have finished a little higher. We had good spells and bad spells.

"There were a few games where we couldn’t get over the line for a win, and a few defeats that could have been draws.

"But it was a progressive season for us. We finished well clear of the relegation places, which wasn’t the case a year earlier.

"There’s work going on regarding the infrastructure of the club to make sure we’re ready to make more progress next season. The owners are ambitious and want to keep moving forward on and off the pitch.”

Mansell said he’d not been given a specific target for 2024-25 but he wanted the Hillians to be in the top eight.

And as Chichester City have just shown in winning promotion from the division via the play-offs, if you can be there or thereabouts and hit top form at the right time, the sky is the limit.

Mansell said: “I want us to be in the top eight, in and around the play-offs. The club haven’t set me an objective but I’m the type of person that wants win every game.”

Mansell is looking forward to the challenge of having two new Sussex sides – promoted Steyning and Eastbourne Town – in the south-east division.