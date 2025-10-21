Joint manager Gary Mansell remains happy with Burgess Hill Town’s form – even though a late Whitehawk fightback cost them a third straight win last time out.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hillians conceded two late goals on Saturday to draw 2-2 at home to Whitehawk at the end of a week in which they’d beaten Hashtag and Carshalton.

Mansell said his side were ‘caught in two minds’ after Whitehawk pegged a goal back with less than 15 minutes to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the opposition are 2-0 down, they have to shift the momentum so they chucked on more attacking players, and for us it becomes a decision as to whether we push for a third goal or to try and protect what we’ve got and I felt we got caught in two minds,” Mansell told us.

Burgess Hill Town line up ready for the clash with Whitehawk | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

"They then managed to nick a goal which gave them a lot of hope and they pushed really hard to get an equaliser which they got in the end.”

There were positives for the Hillians to take, however, as they picked up their seventh point out of a possible nine and scorer Chris Whelphdale – who put away a penalty after Stefan Vukoje’s opener – picked up his ninth goal of the season.

“We knew this league would be up and down for us across the season after a positive start we then had a string of games where there wasn’t a lot of defeats but also not a lot of wins,” Mansell added. “We’ve found a good run of form again as of late, seven points from nine in this league is a tough task so we’re really pleased with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chris Whelphdale was superb and he’s got loads of experience not just at this level but at a higher level in football and the higher we go in the league and the better the opposition the better Chris seems to be. He’s brilliant on the pitch for us but also off the pitch with the younger players and he’s been absolutely terrific.”

Mansell’s side face Folkestone Invicta in the FA Trophy first round proper on Saturday, and they will be looking to get revenge for their defeat earlier this season against their Isthmian premier rivals.

“We’ll look back at the last time we played Folkestone and their last few games and look at what they did well, and what we did well in a game where we pushed them close. We’ll review that game and note some adjustments and see if we can get over the line,” added Mansell.