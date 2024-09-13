Burgess Hill Town enjoy Isthmian south east division win at Lancing

Burgess Hill Town kept up their excellent run of results in recent games as they won 1-0 in wintry conditions at Lancing to make it six wins in a row in all competitions.

Joint managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett brought Nathan Cooper, Alex Malins, Hamish Morrison, Ryan Worrall and Dan Perry back into the starting XI following Saturday’s FA Trophy win over Southall.

This was the Hillians’ third league game of the season (all away so far) and both sides started well as Hill had the first proper chance with Perry having a snap shot deflected for a corner before the Lancers break and Hill didn’t close a man down before he plonks one over the bar.

The opening exchanges from then saw very few chances. Marcel Powell, playing against his former side, looked bright. He cuts inside and fires one that was deflected wide.

Burgess Hill Town won at Lancing | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

Powell continued to cause troubles to the hosts defence as once again he cuts in and fires a shot low at Alieu Secka which he saves.

Hill were given a warning on 31 minutes as Hill lost the ball and Lancing counter, a cross to the far post is met by a Lancing head who heads it back across but the ball drops just wide.

Soon after at the other end it was Hill who caused problems as from the right, Perry has a shot blocked before the rebound is stabbed goalwards, deflected off a defender but Secka can react in time to stop a goal. Minutes later Harry Lawson picks up a loose ball and scoops one just over the bar.

Hill went ahead just before half time as Lawson whipped a cross in, Cooper nods it down and Perry stabs home from 2 yards out to give the visiting Hillians a half time lead.

Two minutes into the second half the Hillians should have doubled their lead as Powell stands a ball up and Ollie Davies hits it but it’s blocked on the line.

Chances began to happen at a good rate then. Lancing created a good chance as they nick it off Hill but the final shot is very high and at the other end Bobby Price gets in down the left and is denied by Secka’s boot. The resulting corner is headed over by Cooper flying in as the rain lashed down at Culver Road.

On 66 minutes a free kick is dinked in for Hill but Cooper gets too much on it and diverts it over. Another set piece nearly saw the lead doubled soon after as a corner comes in and this time Alex Malins is flying in but gets too much on it and lands wide.

With the clock running out the hosts applied some pressure. They have a free kick out wide and they seem to have 2 free headers which are both missed.

Hill stood firm though and held on for the three points on the road and kept another clean sheet.

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Ryan Worrall (Brannon O’Neill 78), Nathan Cooper, Alex Malins, Marcel Powell (Reggie Ward 78), Harry Lawson, Dan Perry (Alex Brewer 78), Ben Pope (Kieran Rowe 63), Ollie Davies.