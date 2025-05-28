Burgess Hill Town FC given 3G pitch go-ahead – as friendlies are revealed
Councillors met at last Thursday afternoon and voted unanimously in favour of the new playing surface.
The Hillians will now progress with converting the grass pitch to a 3G surface and install new perimeter fencing, new floodlights and an acoustic sound barrier.
The club said: “Big thank you to Peter Williams, the leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, who spoke passionately about the project and the good this brings the town.”
Meanwhile the club have announced their schedule of pre-season friendlies as they gear up for their return to the Isthmian premier division following promotion from the south east division via the play-offs.
All friendlies will be away from home because of work on the pitch and the matches are as follows:
Tues July 8 – Steyning Town – 7:45pm
Sat July 12 – Haywards Heath – 3pm
Tues July 15 – Horsham – 7:45pm
Sat July 19 – Hassocks – 3pm
Tues July 22 – Eastbourne Borough – 7:45pm
Fri July 25 – Three Bridges – 7:45pm
Sat Aug 2 – Havant & Waterlooville – 3pm
The Hillians’ Isthmian premier fixtures will be out soon so they can start to plot a campaign which will involve matches against fellow Sussex sides Chichester City, Lewes and Whitehawk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.