Burgess Hill Town have quick chance to get back on league track

Burgess Hill Town are entering one of the busiest times of the season – and are relishing it.

Joint manager Jay Lovett admits the fixture list will test the squad but they will enjoy the quick turnaround between games.

Lovett’s side were surprisingly beaten 3-0 at home to Broadbridge Heath in the Isthmian South East division on Saturday.

They put that behind them with a 4-2 Velocity Trophy win at Merstham on Tuesday night, with Ben Pope and Noah Hoffman scoring two each.

The Hillians attack v Broadbridge Heath | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

And sixth-placed Hill can add further momentum with three games in eight days, including next Tuesday’s Sussex Senior Cup third round tie against Brighton U21s which comes in the middle of league trips to Erith Town this Saturday and Hythe the following Saturday.

Lovett said of the loss to Heath: “We were left rueing chances we missed early on. Had we put them away I feel we could have carried on the momentum more and got on top of the game.

"Credit to Broadbridge Heath, they defended really well and caught us on the break twice. We’re just going to make sure we never switch off and we’re well prepared for counter attacks.”

He added: “The quick turnaround is good – it doesn’t let you dwell on anything negative for too long and you can focus on the game right ahead of you.

"We can use all our squad and get some senior players going and get some minutes in their legs. We know Erith are a decent side, they’ll cause problems and got promoted last season and have started well."

Lovett can’t wait for the visit of Brighton’s young guns: “They’re very athletic and a very fit team so we’ll have to be very mindful about our structure and the way we set ourselves up.”