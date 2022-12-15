Burgess Hill Town, Haywards Heath Town and Hassocks were all frozen out of action last weekend.
And there was huge disappointment for the Hillians in midweek when their showpiece Sussex Senior Cup third-round tie against Brighton – scheduled for Tuesday night at the More Than Tyres Stadium – was also called off.
A new date has not been announced.
All three sides will be hoping to return to action this weekend and with temperatures due to rise, they will all be hopeful.
Burgess Hill, whose visit to Hythe last Saturday was one of nine Isthmian south east matches lost to the Arctic conditions, are scheduled to host Cray Valley PM on Saturday.
Haywards Heath were supposed to play at home to Faversham last weekend but that was postponed.
The Blues aim to return to league action away to Sheppey this Saturday.
Hassocks lost their home SCFL premier clash with Peacehaven last Saturday and hope for better for the visit to Eastbourne Town this weekend.