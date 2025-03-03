Burgess Hill Town hold leaders in front of huge Leylands Park crowd

A massive crowd of 1,123 gathered at Leylands Park to watch Burgess Hill Town take on top-of-the-table Ramsgate as the two sides played out an entertaining of 0-0 draw.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a side 14 games unbeaten welcoming visitors 13 games unbeaten and with both sides having such good defensive records, the way the scoreline finished, was anyone too surprised?

Hill managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made two changes from the 3-0 win over Steyning last week with Nathan Cooper and Reggie Ward coming in for Joe Overy and the injured Stefan Vukoje.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the Hillians who made the early running and Chris Whelpdale forced Tom Hadler into a smart save at his near post before Martyn Box planted a back-post header straight at the Rams stopper.

Hill keeper Slav Huk saves Joe Taylor's penalty - picture by Phil Dennett

The game swung back and forth and the Rams got on top midway through the first half, Slav Huk being called into action saving a low driven effort.

The best chance of the half came to Rams as from a Hill corner, they broke and Jefferson Aibangbee burst clear – but he couldn’t beat Huk. And prolific Joe Taylor scuffed well wide with the goal gaping.

Hill ended the half well, with Brannon O’Neill setting up Reggie Ward, whose goalbound effort was blocked by the excellent Joe Ellul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill also started the second half well, Tom Hadler getting down low to thwart Brannon O’Neill’s low effort, before the Rams had a golden chance to open the scoring.

Tijan Jadama, the scourge of the Hill on so many occasions, darted inside like Lightning McQueen and was tripped in the box for a stonewall penalty. Up stepped Joe Taylor, 41 goals this season, but goal 42 eluded him as Huk saved with his legs and grasped the rebound as well.

The second half contained few chances but no lack of huff and puff from all 22 out there. Huk again had to deny Taylor as we ticked into the 90.

With merely minutes left on the clock, the already booked Lewis Gard decided to say something he should not have to the referee and he showed him a second yellow and a red to leave the Rams playing the last seconds with 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No goals, but plenty of entertainment, as both sides’ unbeaten runs continued. Both look the part as the quest for the promised land continues.

Match sponsors Basement Pumps voted keeper Huk as their Brickworks Player of the Match.

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison (Joe Overy 79), Bobby Price, Ryan Worrall, Nathan Cooper, Marcus Allen, Reggie Ward, Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale, Brannon O’Neill (Ben Pope 75), Martyn Box (Dan Perry 90). Subs not used: Noah Hoffman, Harry Lawson.