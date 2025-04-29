Burgess Hill Town kick off Sussex's non-league 'play-off season'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Play-off season begins tonight (Tuesday) in Sussex – and nine Sussex clubs are beginning their attempts to win promotion by the modern-day alternative to finishing second in the league.

There are play-offs at all levels of football these days from the Championship downwards, and this week, the non-league pyramid gets stuck into the end-of-season knockouts.

Sussex headliners on Tuesday night are Burgess Hill Town, who host Margate in the Isthmian south east semi-final at Leylands Park aiming to reach Friday night’s final, which would either be away to Sittingbourne (who finished 2nd) or home to Merstham (5th).

Also taking place tonight are the SCFL Premier and Division 1 play-off semi finals.

Burgess Hill Town aim to take their league form into their play-off semi-final v Margate | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

In the premier, it’s Eastbourne Town v Haywards Heath (3rd v 4th) and Crowborough v Petersfield (2nd v 5th) and in the first division it’s Forest Row v Arundel (2nd v 6th) and Godalming v Infinity (3rd v 5th).

Dorking Wanderers B finished fourth in that division but can’t go up as they are a B team.

The SCFL play-off finals will take place at the weekend – the Division 1 final on Saturday and the Premier Division final on Sunday.

Watch out on this website this evening for news from the various play-offs.