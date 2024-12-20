Burgess Hill Town lose 'free hit' game against Chatham Town

Gary Mansell | Picture: Chris Neal

Burgess Hill Town were given ‘a good indication’ of what they need to work towards, following a 2-0 defeat in ‘free hit’ match against Chatham Town.

The Hillians exited the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday evening, as Isthmian Premier side Chatham Town possessed just too much quality for the lower league opposition.

Burgess Hill joint manager Gary Mansell expressed his pride at his side’s work ethic and resilience. “Against a team of the calibre of Chatham, we defended our box very well and put bodies on the line,” he said.

Chatham did however find the breakthrough just after half-time, as a cross from the left was met by Chatham’s Kareem Isiaka. The forward’s header was played across the goalkeeper and nestled into the far corner.

Mansell labelled the goal “avoidable”, however he was quick to acknowledge the pressure his players were under. Chatham Town doubled their advantage to kill the contest in additional time, with Isiaka sealing himself a brace.

Mansell said: “Unfortunately the second goal comes as we take a gamble by putting another striker on and taking a midfielder out. We get a corner and push numbers up, and we get beat on the break.

“All in all we were pleased… We viewed the match as a bit of a free hit.

“We’ve seen what the top end of the division above us looks like and what we need to work towards.”

Mansell’s side will have the chance to implement some of these improvements on Saturday, December 21 when they face Herne Bay in the league.