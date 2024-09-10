Burgess Hill Town loving the cups – Hassocks and Haywards Heath lapping up league action
Ben Pope and Alex Brewer got the goals that put the Hillians through to the second qualifying round of the Trophy with Saturday’s 2-0 away win.
It comes as Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett’s side enjoy an FA Cup run which has already brought three victories and brings a second qualifying round tie at home to Amersham on Saturday.
In the Trophy, the second qualifying round will feature a trip to Sussex and Isthmian South East rivals Littlehampton a week later, September 21.
Things are looking rosy in the league for the Hillians, too. Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Lancing, courtesy of a Dan Perry, goal took them up to eighth place in the Isthmian south east table after only three games.
Meanwhile, the Mid Sussex takeover of the top end of the Southern Combination Premier Division continues.
On Saturday, Hassocks scored a 92nd minute winner against Peacehaven to take them top – while Haywards Heath were beating Newhaven 2-0 to nestle into second spot.
Neither side has lost a game so far.
At the Hanbury, goals by Tom Gilbert and Finn Daniels-Yeomans gave Heath their win over the Dockers.
On Turesday evening in the first round of the Sussex Seniir Cup, Hassocks lost 2-0 at home to Pagham and Haywards Heath won 2-0 at Loxwood.
On Saturday, Hassocks are home to Horsham YMCA and Heath go to Loxwood.
