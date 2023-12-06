Burgess Hill Town proving quick on draw in Isthmian League campaign
And while every point is valuable in the battle for honours in the division, boss Dean Cox will be anxious to see some of the single-point hauls turned into victories as the Hillians approach the halfway point of the campaign.
Hill drew their third consecutive league match when they scored a late equaliser at home to Littlehampton Town in the Leylands Park fog last Saturday.
On Tuesday night they made it four in a row with a creditable 0-0 draw away to Sheppey, leaving them in 12th place in the standings, and only eight points off the play-off zone.
The club’s X (Twitter) account said it was ‘a dominant performance that just needed a goal’.
Against Littlehampton, Hill hit a late equaliser when Rob O’Toole’s penalty was saved but Dan Perry fired in the rebound with four minutes to go to cancel out Brad Dologhan’s header early in the second half.
Despite failing to convert from the spot, on Saturday, O’Toole has proved vital for Hill as the team’s top scorer with nine goals.
Under-18s striker Alex Brewer made his debut and went close to scoring when an effort clipped the bar before.
And returning from injury, Taylor Seymour was between the sticks for Hill and denied the visitors a couple of times.
Boss Cox will be looking for three points when the Hillians visit bottom side Beckenham at Eden Park Avenue on Saturday, their hosts having lost 4-1 to 14th place Horndean last Saturday.
Beckenham have registered only one win and one draw this season.
Burgess Hill then have two more games between the Beckenham trip and Christmas.
They go to Sevenoaks Town in the league on Saturday, December 16, before hosting SCFL premier side Steyning Town in the Sussex Senior Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday 19.
With Brighton, Crawley and Worthing all out of the senior cup, the route to the final has opened up nicely for the likes of the Hillians.
After that come home league games against Lancing and Herne Bay on December 26 and 30 respectively.