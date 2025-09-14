An injury to Burgess Hill Town goalkeeper Roco Rees in the warm-up meant midfielder and club captain Brannon O’Neill played in goal for Burgess Hill Town in Saturday's FA Cup loss at Farnham Town.

It was a freak accident in the warm-up that left the Hillians stopper unable to play and skipper O’Neill stood in.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made one other change with Harry Lawson returning to the starting XI replacing Tom Chalaye.

Hill also included new signing Zack Henry, who is on loan from Crystal Palace, and had defender Alex Malins, re-joining Hill after being at the club last season, on the bench.



It was the visitors who started brightly and early on Martyn Box played a give and go with Ben Pope but Box’s shot was well saved by Zaki Oulah.

Hill continued to press and loads of shots in quick succession from the same move nearly saw the Hillians take the lead but brilliant Farnham defending blocked every one.

The Hillians took a deserved lead on 17 minutes with a brilliant move ending with Box getting across his man thundering a header into the net.

At the other end Farnham had a good chance but Hill blocked one effort and the rebound went over O’Neill’s bar.

Hill continued to have a few half chances but the hosts equalised as Hill blocked about three long-range attempts but the fourth one by Mat Mackenzie left O’Neill rooted to the spot and it nestled in the corner to level for Farnham – against the run of play.

Just before half-time the Hillians were so close to retaking the lead as a brilliant save from the Farnham keeper saw him claw away a fantastic left-footed curling effort from the lively George Vorster.

Hillians started the second half brightly and had a few half chances but failed to re-take the lead and they were punished for this as Hill give it away at the back and Sam Evans smashed past O’Neill to take the lead on 59 minutes.

O’Neill made a save from a long distance effort and on 82 minutes sub Zack Henry, on his debut, saw a fierce shot saved by Oulah to deny the Hill an equaliser.

With five minutes remaining Hill were reduced to 10 men as Bobby Price was given a straight red for a challenge. Although there appeared to be minimal, if any, contact, the referee was quick to brandish a red card.

A minute later it was game over as Farnham wrapped it up with Jack Dean scoring.

The Hillians’ day got worse as Hill scorer Box was carried off after getting thundered into – but Hill felt the referee failed to show consistency and only gave the Farnham defender a yellow card.

It was tough to take for the Hillians who deserved more from the game but fate seemed to be against them for this tie with the injury to Rees and the game having to be switched to Farnham despite the Hillians pitch being ready to play.

An FA rule meant the pitch had needed to be signed off seven days before the tie which meant it had to be played at Farnham.

Next is – finally – a home game for the Hillians as they welcome Folkestone Invicta to Leylands Park – now named the Medical Travel Compared Stadium. Kick off is at 3pm on a day when staff and fans will get to make the most of the new facilities and the players give the new 3G pitch its first workout.

Hill: Brannon O’Neill, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Harry Lawson (Jaden Perez 83), Ryan Worrall, Marcus Allen, George Vorster (Zack Henry 68), Kieran Rowe, Ben Pope (Tom Chalaye 60), Chris Whelpdale (Alex Brewer 83), Martyn Box (Damien Theodore 90). Not used: Alex Malins.