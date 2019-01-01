Burgess Hill Town stun Sussex rivals Lewes on New Year's Day

Burgess Hill Town made it six points from six over the Christmas week as they stunned high-fliers Lewes.

Simon Wormull's men followed up their Boxing Day win against Worthing with a 3-0 win in front of 1,100 fans at the Dripping Pan.

After a goalless first half, goals from Gary Elphick, Ben Pope and Pat Harding saw the Hillians triumph over Darren Freeman's side.

More to follow..

